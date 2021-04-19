





Article content Police said a man stole at least five vehicles, threatened and assaulted people and struck three people with a vehicle before police boxed in and arrested a suspect in Berkeley Friday night after he’d evaded earlier attempts to stop him. Nelson Toste, 40, of Brampton, remains in custody and returns to bail court by video on Wednesday in Owen Sound. He’s charged with 29 counts, including robbery, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and vehicle thefts. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brampton man in custody after 'cat-and-mouse' police pursuit Back to video OPP Const. Kirk MacDonald said police believe the same person is responsible for all of the incidents, based on witness accounts, the timeframe and other evidence. All charges relate to events Friday. Grey Bruce OPP received its first report in this investigation of a theft of gas at a station on Toronto Street North in Grey Highlands at 8:15 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., the same suspect is alleged to have struck a pedestrian while driving his Chrysler 300 and hit the front of the Daisy Mart at the corner of 14th Street and 4th Avenue West in the process, Owen Sound Police Service Det.-Sgt. Craig Matheson said.

Article content The suspect fled in the vehicle but city police located and arrested him for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. “The pedestrian was transported to hospital but was incredibly fortunate to avoid serious injuries,” Matheson said. The accused was released from custody with a court date later that morning. At 12:30 p.m., the same man entered an unlocked parked vehicle in which a 16-year-old male was seated at Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Owen Sound. The man started the car, using keys left in the ignition. He told the teen to get out, who complied, then the suspect drove off. Twenty minutes later, city police and OPP located him at Hal Wright Chevrolet on the Sunset Strip but he refused to stop for police, Matheson said. Dealership owner Ted Wright recounted in an interview Monday morning that he saw a man pull up, park his older car “at an erratic angle” and rush in through the dealership’s side door. The “broad-shouldered fellow” seemed aggressive as he went into a salesman’s office and grabbed keys off the desk and “asked if they belong to that truck.” The salesman told him they belonged to his own truck. When those keys didn’t work in the truck he returned “and said give me the keys for that truck or I’ll shoot you,” Wright said. “And . . . (the salesman) says, yeah, whatever.” The truck was to be delivered to a customer that day and the salesman, left to puzzle out what could possibly be going on, imagined maybe this man was an employee of the buyer, coming in to get the truck, Wright said.

Article content The man sped off across the grass and back onto the Sunset Strip at “breakneck speed,” heading toward Springmount, as a police cruiser entered the same lot, Wright said. OPP Const. MacDonald said then police received another report of a robbery, when someone was threatened before their truck was stolen in Shallow Lake about 1:30 p.m. Next police were called to a South Bruce Peninsula landfill on Sauble Falls Parkway about 2:15 p.m. The man assaulted an employee, then a second person who came to help the employee “was struck or ended up on the hood of the vehicle and fell off.” That person suffered no injuries but the first person the suspect assaulted had minor injuries, MacDonald said. Police then found an unoccupied vehicle which was running in Sauble Beach at 2:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing the same suspect steal another vehicle at Sauble. “There is a range between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., where there’s several attempts by Grey Bruce OPP to use tire-deflation devices (spike belts) to stop the suspect,” by officers by Highway 6 and the Grey Bruce Line in Georgian Bluffs, MacDonald said. But “he evaded police and nearly struck at least two of the officers.” About 4 p.m. at an address on Conc. 7 in Georgian Bluffs, the same man tried to steal a vehicle and was thwarted when the owner intervened. About 4:12 p.m. in Chatsworth Township on Highway 10, there was a collision with another vehicle. The suspect in the pickup truck kept driving, MacDonald said.

Article content He said he didn’t know why the collision happened but said he believes police were not pursuing the suspect at that point. “It was somewhat like a cat-and-mouse for several hours there because our officers would either disengage or lose sight of the vehicle. “And he would switch up vehicles again and then we get more reports, an officer would spot it, they attempt to stop the vehicle. And if the concern for the public safety outweighs the importance of apprehending the person, then the officer will disengage. “This was a very challenging set of circumstances because the officers were aware of this person was escalating violence.” At 4:20 p.m., he reportedly tried to steal another vehicle in a driveway along Grey Road 40 but couldn’t get in. About 4:30 p.m. at an address on Victoria Street in Chatsworth, the suspect assaulted someone, then stole another pickup. He returned moments later and stole a different pickup truck, MacDonald said. Police next learn of the suspect around 5:10 p.m. at an address on the Euphrasia-Holland Townline in Grey Highlands, where he “began damaging property.” The occupants of that house ran into a garage and then confronted the man. “It was here it is alleged the suspect assaulted three individuals,” including one who was seriously injured when struck by the vehicle driven by the suspect when he was leaving. All three were injured but the one seriously hurt was taken to hospital. Next, in Flesherton shortly before 7 p.m., the suspect produced a weapon, ordered a person out of their vehicle. MacDonald said the person didn’t comply and the suspect left.

Article content About 7:10 p.m. the OPP spotted the stolen vehicle near Grey Road 32 and Highway 10 in Grey Highlands and tried but couldn’t stop it. Finally, about 7:25 p.m., three OPP cruisers were damaged when they boxed in the stolen pickup truck and “safely managed to stop him,” MacDonald said. The OPP charged Toste with three counts of robbery, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, four counts of dangerous driving, three counts of assault, three counts of failing to comply with probation, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and single counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking, and drive while suspended. Owen Sound Police charged Toste with failure to remain, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, breach of a release order and breach of probation. Police ask anyone with information helpful to this investigation to call 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

