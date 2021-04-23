Article content

A Brockton man has died after a collision on Bruce Road 15 in Brockton on Thursday morning.

Donald Woodard, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the OPP said in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brockton man dies in crash Back to video

Just before 9 a.m., South Bruce OPP responded to a collision on the road in the former Greenock Township.

Officers arrived with member of Bruce County EMS to find that a vehicle had struck a tree before coming to rest in the north ditch, police said in a news release.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation team attended the scene to assist the South Bruce OPP with the crash.

Bruce Road 15 was closed between Bruce Rd. 20 and Sideroad 5 for the protection of emergency responders and for the investigation. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A web tip can be sent to www.cstip.ca.