Article content

A Brockton resident has been scammed out of about $20,000, police say.

South Bruce OPP received a report of a fraud on Thursday, in which the victim received a call from someone claiming to be an employee of an established tech company.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brockton resident scammed out of $20,000 Back to video

Once remote access was gained, the suspect completed a number of banking transactions and the resident lost an estimated $20,000, police said in a news release.

Police warned that modern tech-savvy scammers are creating very convincing scams and won’t hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company in an effort to gain a person’s trust and trick them into paying the scammer money. They advised everyone to be cautious with unsolicited e-mails, phone calls, letters and visitors at the door.

“Unsolicited means you didn’t ask for it,” the news release said. “Always be certain who you are dealing with before you ever consider sending money.”

Anyone with information on fraud can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre.ca

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A web tip can be sent to www.cstip.ca