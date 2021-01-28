Bruce County launches new community paramedicine program

Article content

Bruce County Paramedic Services has launched a community paramedicine program with $123,240 in provincial funding that’s set to run out March 31.

Chief Steve Schaus said Thursday the county is hoping to receive additional funding so it can continue the program beyond that date.

“We are very excited to join the other services in Ontario that provide community paramedicine. We look forward to providing care to all our residents in Bruce County that require this much-needed program. We are also very hopeful that additional funding will become available in the coming months so that we can continue and build on our community paramedicine program,” he said in a news release.

The county’s paramedic services committee voted Jan. 14 to implement the program with the funding received from the Ontario Health (West) LHIN.

Schaus said the program will focus on palliative patients with an advanced care plan as well as community crisis patients and high-risk seniors that are waiting for long-term care, have significant medical needs or have strained caregiver supports.