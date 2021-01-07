Bruce County LTC homes will allow visits from essential caregivers after two-week pause

Greg Cowan
Jan 07, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Brucelea Haven long-term care home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Walkerton, Ont. Scott Dunn/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network
Bruce County long-term care homes will allow essential caregivers back into both Brucelea Haven in Walkerton and Gateway Haven in Wiarton on Jan. 8, at 8 a.m.

Essential caregiver visits were paused for two weeks at the Bruce County long-term care homes at the beginning of the province’s shutdown beginning on Dec. 26.

“As you can imagine not everyone was extremely happy that we did that, but we did it because we really wanted to stop any concerns and any possible COVID infections in the home,” said Bruce County CAO Sandra Datars Bere.

Datars Bere said the decision was made in part because of the expectation people would be gathering during the holiday season, potentially raising the risk of infection at the homes.

“As challenging as that is, and as important as our essential caregivers are, we really wanted to make sure our residents could be as protected as best as possible,” she said.

Essential caregivers visiting long-term care homes must be able to demonstrate they’ve received a negative COVID-19 test in the past week, and verbally attest to not subsequently testing positive, according to the Ministry of Health. A ministry directive says exceptions may be made if a caregiver has previously tested positive, or in an emergency or palliative situation.

“This province-wide shutdown was initiated to help interrupt or slow community transmission of COVID-19, protect essential healthcare workers and staff, and allow public health systems that are reaching critical limits to recover briefly and catch-up,” the county said in a media release.

During the province-wide shutdown, only essential visitors – including one caregiver per resident at a time – may visit a long-term care home. General visitors are not permitted to visit.

These measures are in effect until Jan. 23 in the region covered by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Datars Bere said Brucelea Haven has approximately 130 essential caregivers. There are 52 at Gateway Haven. On a typical day, nearly half of the caregivers could be expected to visit the homes, she said.

“These people are coming and going . . . a family member or a friend has made a decision they want to help out with the meals, whether it’s personal care, washing hair, and those type of things.”

Virtual visiting opportunities continue at both of the homes as well for those unable to attend personally.

Exceptions to these rules have been made for a person visiting a very ill or palliative resident in Ontario.

“I think any home would do the best they could to provide that support, but sometimes it’s challenging. If the home went into outbreak, that would change things. We still have to be so cautious,” Datars Bere said.

A caregiver is defined by the province as someone designated by the resident or their substitute decision-maker who can provide direct care to the resident through supporting feeding, mobility, personal hygiene, meaningful connection and other similar support tasks.

Caregivers must be 18 years of age and a maximum of two caregivers may be designated per resident. Examples of eligible caregivers include family members, friends, privately hired caregivers, and translators.

As of Jan. 5, there have been 22 COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in Grey-Bruce since the start of the pandemic, according to local public health data.

Sixty-two people older than 70 have contracted the virus in the region according to the same data. No deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in either Grey or Bruce counties.

Health officials in Ontario reported 47 deaths in long-term care homes Wednesday.

Datars Bere didn’t rule out another visitor pause at the Bruce County long-term care homes if things don’t improve.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a last-ditch effort, but it is really a challenge, right? It’s really, really challenging. We don’t want it to get there,” she said. “I won’t say it’s outside of a possibility, for sure.”

The Ministry of Health recommends people planning to visit a long-term care home contact the home in advance to get specific information on visitor policies and other restrictions.