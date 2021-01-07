Bruce County LTC homes will allow visits from essential caregivers after two-week pause

Article content

Bruce County long-term care homes will allow essential caregivers back into both Brucelea Haven in Walkerton and Gateway Haven in Wiarton on Jan. 8, at 8 a.m.

Essential caregiver visits were paused for two weeks at the Bruce County long-term care homes at the beginning of the province’s shutdown beginning on Dec. 26.

“As you can imagine not everyone was extremely happy that we did that, but we did it because we really wanted to stop any concerns and any possible COVID infections in the home,” said Bruce County CAO Sandra Datars Bere.

Datars Bere said the decision was made in part because of the expectation people would be gathering during the holiday season, potentially raising the risk of infection at the homes.

“As challenging as that is, and as important as our essential caregivers are, we really wanted to make sure our residents could be as protected as best as possible,” she said.

Essential caregivers visiting long-term care homes must be able to demonstrate they’ve received a negative COVID-19 test in the past week, and verbally attest to not subsequently testing positive, according to the Ministry of Health. A ministry directive says exceptions may be made if a caregiver has previously tested positive, or in an emergency or palliative situation.