Bruce County seeks input as it begins work to create new official plan

Article content

Bruce County has kick-started the process to create a new official plan and is encouraging residents, business owners and visitors to help “Plan the Bruce.”

The first step, which has begun, includes the staggered release of interim reports on eight guiding principles or “projects” that the county says will include questions for consideration and serve as a starting point for community input on policy.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bruce County seeks input as it begins work to create new official plan Back to video

“We have an opportunity to guide growth and prepare for land-use changes that are coming to Bruce County in the future,” Mark Paoli, Bruce County’s director of planning and development, said in a statement.

“With your help, we can create policy that accurately reflects community needs – now and into the future.”

The guiding principles are: homes: increasing availability and mix; agriculture: ensuring the future of food thrives in Bruce County; good growth: combining development with the preservation of character; business: growing economic health through business diversity; connecting: bringing communities closer together; communities: making healthy communities a priority; natural legacy: managing what’s been inherited for future generations; and heritage: identifying and promoting Bruce County’s unique culture.