Bruce County seeks input as it begins work to create new official plan
Article content
Bruce County has kick-started the process to create a new official plan and is encouraging residents, business owners and visitors to help “Plan the Bruce.”
The first step, which has begun, includes the staggered release of interim reports on eight guiding principles or “projects” that the county says will include questions for consideration and serve as a starting point for community input on policy.
Bruce County seeks input as it begins work to create new official plan Back to video
“We have an opportunity to guide growth and prepare for land-use changes that are coming to Bruce County in the future,” Mark Paoli, Bruce County’s director of planning and development, said in a statement.
“With your help, we can create policy that accurately reflects community needs – now and into the future.”
The guiding principles are: homes: increasing availability and mix; agriculture: ensuring the future of food thrives in Bruce County; good growth: combining development with the preservation of character; business: growing economic health through business diversity; connecting: bringing communities closer together; communities: making healthy communities a priority; natural legacy: managing what’s been inherited for future generations; and heritage: identifying and promoting Bruce County’s unique culture.
Advertisement
Article content
Each interim report, released as part of the Plan the Bruce project, will be posted online at planthebruce.ca. So far, both the homes and agriculture interim reports have been opened up for community input.
After the county receives feedback on the eight projects, discussion papers will be created on each and will serve as the foundation for policy in the new official plan, the county says.
Paoli said Monday the county intends to issue a request for proposals in May or June to seek a consultant to lead the creation of a draft official plan, which the county hopes to release this summer.
More “community conversations,” which will include public meetings, will follow once the draft is released.
The consultant and county officials will then develop a revised draft based on feedback received.
Paoli said he anticipates the final draft will be presented to Bruce County council for adoption sometime in 2022.
The province is the approval authority for the planning document.
Bruce County’s official plan will be the roadmap for growth and development over the next 25 years. In a nutshell, it will impact how and where Bruce County will grow.
“The official plan affects everyone in Bruce County – from the roads we use and the homes we live in, to the natural spaces we enjoy and the places we shop,” Bruce County Warden Janice Jackson said in a statement. “By participating in the Plan the Bruce project, you can influence Bruce County’s future.”
More information on Plan the Bruce can be found at planthebruce.ca.