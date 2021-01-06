Bruce County's new planning director discusses challenges ahead

Article content

Bruce County’s new director of planning and development says housing affordability, recovery from the pandemic and managing growth are big challenges ahead.

Mark Paoli, 54, succeeds Kara Van Myall, who assumed the role of chief administrative officer in Saugeen Shores in December.

The county’s biggest planning project this year is to update its planning policies, he said in an interview Wednesday.

One study to that end projects that in the 25-year span between 2021 and 2046, 7,200 more housing units will be built, about one-fifth of which will be seasonal. Employment will rise from 34,900 this year to 38,200 in 2031 to 40,300 in 2046.

The county’s population has grown from 67,000 in 2011 to 72,000 in 2019 and is projected to reach 73,300 this year.

Housing affordability has been identified as a priorty. The county’s role is to look at official plan and zoning bylaw policies and to include tools to encourage developers to build it, Paoli said.