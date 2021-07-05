Bruce Power has reached a deal with SGRT for the replacement of steam generators on Units 3 and 4 of the company’s Major Component Replacement.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Under the agreement SGRT will perform engineering and planning activities, remove the existing steam generators and install the new steam generators on the units.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bruce Power inks steam generator deal for Units 3 and 4 Back to video

SGRT is a joint venture between Aecon and The Steam Generating Team, and a partnership between Framatome and United Engineers and Constructors. It signed a previous contract with Bruce Power in 2017 to replace the steam generators in Unit 6. MCR work on that unit is underway with the majority expected to be completed this year.

“While we continue to focus on Unit 6, which remains on track, it’s important to continue to plan for future Major Component Replacement Projects, which will play a key role in stimulating the economy as Ontario moves into the recovery phase o the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bruce Power President and CEO Mike Rencheck said in a release. “Securing the long-term future of the Bruce site is vital to ensuring Canada meets its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The MCR is part of Bruce Power’s $13-billion life-extension program, which will involve refurbishing six of its eight units over the next 13 years, extending the life of the site to 2064.

The project, which involves the replacement of key reactor components, including the steam generators and pressure, calandria and feeder tubes of units 4 to 8, began in January 2020 with Unit 6. It is to be followed by Unit 3 in 2023 and Unit 4 in 2025.

The work is said to result in an annual injection of $4 billion into the province’s economy while creating and sustaining 22,000 jobs across Ontario each year.