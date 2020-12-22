Bruce Trail Conservancy secures 533-acre 'gem' on Bruce Peninsula

Article content continued

“This property has been something we have long sought after,” said McDonald. “It is a beautiful property.”

A purchase price has not been disclosed, but the BTC plans to reach out to the public in 2021 to fundraise to cover the acquisition and restoration costs.

McDonald said in the past they have partnered with others for major purchases, including with Parks Canada to buy the 3,272-acre Driftwood Cove property in 2018. That property became part of the Bruce Peninsula National Park. But the Cape Chin property is the most significant solo acquisition the BTC has ever made.

McDonald said the property includes some wetland and forest, as well as some agricultural lands that will be restored to their natural state.

“The first step for us was to secure the property, which is what we have done,” he said. “The second step for us will be to start any restoration projects like planting trees or grasslands or working on wetlands, and so on.”

McDonald said the property features some high cliff ecology that is iconic to the Niagara Escarpment.

It is also habitat for a variety of at-risk species, including Eastern whip-poor-will, nighthawks, little brown bats, bald eagles, peregrine falcons, wood thrushes and Eastern wood pewee. Plants found on the property include Cooper’s milkvetch and Ontario goldenrod.

“We are going to find more as we get out and our ecologists do their inventory,” said McDonald. “It is really exciting.”

The BTC is a member-driven volunteer-based charitable organization committed to caring for the Bruce Trail and to preserving land along its 900-kilometre route from Niagara to Tobermory. It is both a trail association, consisting of nine clubs each managing a section of the trail, as well as one of Ontario’s largest land trusts.