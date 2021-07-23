Many active COVID cases are among youth in Grey-Bruce
Article content
Given that active COVID cases in Grey-Bruce predominantly involve teens and young adults — and that they’re spreading it to others — the health unit advises parents to talk to their kids.
Advertisement
Article content
Of the 132 active cases, 76 are in people 10 to 29 years old, and 95 per cent are not fully vaccinated, the Grey Bruce Health Unit said in a news release Friday.
Many active COVID cases are among youth in Grey-Bruce Back to video
“This results in the ongoing spread of the virus to their friends and other family members, including vulnerable grandparents.”
Parents should remind their kids to consider the “devastating effect” the virus can have and encourage them to get vaccinated.
Have fewer parties and smaller gatherings, the health unit advised, and keep washing your hands, wearing a mask and keeping physically distanced. Avoid crowds and arrange outdoor rather than indoor activities when possible.
* * *
Grey-Bruce added eight new cases of COVID-19 cases to official totals Friday. There were two cases each in Owen Sound, Georgian Bluffs and Meaford and one each in Grey Highlands and Northern Bruce Peninsula.
New cases are current for the 24-hour period ended midnight Thursday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit reported.
The health unit is following 132 active cases and 401 high-risk contacts. Four local people are in hospital in Grey-Bruce and one more was transferred to a hospital outside of Grey-Bruce, the daily situation report said.
Owen Sound has the most active cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce, 37, followed by West Grey, 16, and Saugeen First Nation, 13.
Owen Sound has had by far the most confirmed cases compared to other Grey-Bruce communities, 398, followed by Southgate, 171, and The Blue Mountains, 148.
Advertisement
Article content
There have been 17 local deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In all, there have been 2,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce, 1,899 of which are resolved. A total of 104 health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce and working both in and outside Grey-Bruce have had the virus.
Bobi’s Play School, in Meaford, remains the lone outbreak declared by the health unit and it involved two cases.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered i Grey Bruce is 209,901, with 7,319 given in the past week.
Ontario added 192 confirmed cases and one COVID death Friday. Total confirmed cases numbered 548,986, while deaths totalled 9,308 Friday. The provincial seven-day average of new cases climbed slightly Friday, to 160, the third day in a row it increased.
* * *
Bruce County administrative buildings in Walkerton, Kincardine, Port Elgin and Wiarton will reopen for in-person appointments Monday. People are encouraged to wear a face covering during their appointments.
A county news release on Friday said a designated staff member will meet visitors at the main entrance, where they’ll do a self-screening assessment, be asked to use hand sanitizer provided and enter information in a visitor logbook before they’re escorted to the designated meeting space.
To book an appointment, call 519-881-1291, email info@brucecounty.on.ca or visit www.brucecounty.on.ca.
Plans call for Bruce County administrative buildings to fully reopen for in-person service Sept. 13.
Advertisement
Article content
Bruce County public libraries are now open, with capacity limits and distancing requirements and they continue to offer curbside pickup and virtual programming.
Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre in Southampton reopens to members July 26 and to the public July 28, with capacity limits and distancing requirements. Its virtual services and programming online and on social media continue.
* * *
Georgian Bluffs’ township facilities will reopen Monday with limited capacity, under COVID-19 safety protocols.
Facility users must provide their own COVID-19 safety plan before rental bookings
may be confirmed and they must complete rental agreements, a township news release said. Facility users will also need to complete a contact-tracing log at every use.
An occupancy limit of 50 people is in effect at all facilities, inclusive of spectators,
coaches and township staff.
Visit www.georgianbluffs.ca for updated information regarding township services.