BWDSB trustees express concern over potential changes to eLearning KC

Article content Bluewater District School Board trustees have expressed concerns over plans to shift to a centralized remote-learning model as a permanent part of the province’s school system in a letter to Ontario’s education minister. No such plan has been formally announced by the provincial government or discussed publicly, but a March 22 Ministry of Education presentation obtained by the Globe and Mail included a proposal that would have agencies such as TVO and TFO offer asynchronous online learning to secondary students who prefer to learn at flexible hours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BWDSB trustees express concern over potential changes to eLearning Back to video The program would require the school boards to pay a fee. “We are concerned that this plan has the dangerous potential of creating a two-tiered education system. As a small rural board, we still have families who live in areas without reliable internet access. There remain questions around access and equity that must be considered with any plan moving forward. In addition, there would be a negative impact on our ability to deliver in-person learning to our rural schools,” said a letter signed by BWDSB Chair Jane Thomson and Vice-Chair Jan Johnstone on behalf of the trustees.

Article content The Ministry of Education later told CBC the program would give parents the option of enrolling their children in remote learning after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as require school boards to provide online schooling during snow days and other emergency school closures. In the leaked presentation, the province outlines three forms of online schooling that could be offered in the future. They include a school-board-led synchronous program for students of all ages as well as individual high-school-level classes led by the school boards and taught online by teachers. “As we continue to gather evidence related to the impact of online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it is premature for the provincial government to be implementing a permanent framework without adequate transparent consultation with education stakeholders,” the letter said. The BWDSB belongs to the Ontario eLearning Consortium (OeLC), comprised of 33 school boards from both the public and Catholic school systems. The consortium provides an “effective, efficient and low-cost seat-sharing mechanism” for the schools to offer eLearning courses, the letter said. Course offerings from other boards supplement the consortium’s programming. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, this approach has been especially useful by enabling a variety of solutions in smaller schools, and allowing us to pivot quickly to meet the needs and demands of our students and families,” the letter said. ” We believe it is imperative that our educators retain control over

content and delivery at the local level.”

Article content Several concerns were raised in the letter. The trustees said a centralized program would threaten the viability and diversity of course offerings in small, rural and remote schools; reduce support for in-school learning by reassigning student success teachers, guidance counsellors, and others whose current mandate is to support students who require additional instruction; create unnecessary duplication and additional expenses, while still being unlikely to effectively address local needs, and undermine the ability of school boards to have direct and local influence over the logistics and programming linked to online learning. The BWDSB isn’t alone. Sudbury’s Rainbow District School Board recently passed a motion to write a letter expressing “grave concerns about the provincial government’s proposed plan for online and remote learning”. The plan has also received harsh criticism from Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation President Harvey Bischof and Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario President Sam Hammond. In March 2020, TVO launched an initiative as part of the Ontario Ministry of Education’s Learn at Home program that provided online access to learning tools for students from K-12. According to the leaked presentation, the goal would be to introduce the new legislation in May 2021, and to have the new system fully in place for the 2022-2023 school year.

