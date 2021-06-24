





Article content Owen Sound will send fireworks into the night sky over the harbour on Canada Day. People are asked to distance from others to respect public health protocols due to the ongoing pandemic, and to use designated viewing areas. Launch time will be about 10 p.m. July 1, the city confirmed in a news release Thursday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Events planned in Grey-Bruce to mark Canada Day Back to video The city encourages everyone to “think in particular about our responsibilities to truth and reconciliation with the Indigenous community” this Canada Day, particularly given the discoveries of hundreds of graves at former residential schools, which has upset people across the country. Mayor Ian Boddy said Friday that consideration was given seven to 10 days ago to not celebrating Canada Day with fireworks this year but that was rejected. “We thought, especially in this COVID year, that it’s important for the community to be able to celebrate something. But also with that celebration, the chance to get that message out and help share the news that we’ve been dealing with. And hopefully get Canadians to think about where we are as a country and where we want to go.”

Article content The city plans to raise concerns about the toll of residential schools and recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada as part of the city’s online presentation earlier in the day, he said. The fireworks viewing areas include the Kelso Beach parking lot, Owen Sound Tourism parking lot beside the harbour, the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre parking lot and inner harbour streets. Spectators on land and in boats must remain a minimum of 175 metres clear of the pier in the Owen Sound Harbour as usual, a city news release said. People may still park by the harbour wall and health unit as they have in the past. Last year’s display was postponed due to COVID gathering restrictions and instead fireworks were set off in December, with viewing in suggested designated areas. The city is working with CTRE Productions to create a live Canada Day show, which will be streamed through CTRE’s online platform and on YouTube and Owen Sound’s social media channels at 2 p.m. It will feature kids’ entertainment featuring Tyler Boyle and his interactive “groove dance party,” Rick Rossini’s AbraCANADAbra Magic show, electric violinist Victoria Yeh, The Rob Elder Trio and The Honey Hammers. For details and to watch the livestream event, go to https://www.owensound.ca/en/exploring/canada-day.aspx. South Bruce Peninsula on Thursday announced it has cancelled its planned fireworks displays in Wiarton and at Sauble Beach, given the discovery of unmarked grave sites at former residential school sites, most recently in Saskatchewan.

Article content “With the residential school tragedies in our thoughts, hearts and minds, it has become clear that this is not a time for celebration, but rather a time to show solidarity with our Indigenous neighbours of the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation and the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, as well as First Nations communities from across Canada, as we mourn and grieve these unfolding tragedies together,” Mayor Janice Jackson said in a news release. In Southgate, fireworks will be set off on Canada Day in a drive-in theatre kind of arrangement by Egremont Optimists in Holstein Park. The park there will be closed but people are encouraged to watch from the roadside along Southgate Roads 14, 12 and along Grey Road 109. Southgate will also have online events via Zoom between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Meeting ID is 960 5908 8956. Passcode is 452619. More is planned and details can be obtained at junctianci.com/programs. Meaford’s fireworks will be virtual, with a high-tech twist. It’s using Heritage Canada’s online offerings, including an augmented reality option for smartphone users, descriptive video of fireworks and a version for viewing on laptops. See Meaford’s website for those details and some rules about setting off fireworks on private property, at https://www.meaford.ca/en/explore-play/virtual-fireworks.aspx. At Meaford.ca/CanadaDay, you’ll find online performances by local musicians, fun family activities, greetings from members of council, virtual fireworks, and more. In partnership with the Meaford Legion, Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce there will be a live-streaming of a flag-raising and awards ceremony for the Rotary Citizen of the Year, and the Chamber Community Awards at 10 a.m., information from the town says.

Article content “We’re also counting down 10 reasons that Meafordites love our community, and we encourage everyone to join in,” town strategic initiatives manager Janet Sperling said in an e-mailed response to questions. “Tell us why you love it here by posting a photo to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #LiveLoveMeaford. Everyone who posts will be entered to win a Meaford prize pack.” Hanover has contests, including a “Finding Bucky Challenge” in which people visit different locations visited by Hanover’s mascot for a chance to win free ice cream. There’s a “Most Patriotic” business-decorating challenge and the town encourages self-guided heritage tours to view over 80 posters in storefront windows featuring historical information and photos. Kincardine’s Canada Day plans include a scavenger hunt between June 30 and July 3, Canadian themed decorating contests of dwellings, businesses and for kids, a painted rock contest. The “Phantom Piper” will return to the top of the Kinardine Lighthouse to pipe down the sun. A flag-raising will be shown on Rogers TV, YouTube and Facebook. See the town’s Canada Day poster for details at https://calendar.kincardine.ca/default/Detail/2021-07-01-0000-Canada-Day-Celebrations/c8d14442-2409-402d-af03-ad4800e6a0f9 Similarly, South Bruce is having a patriotic-themed decorating contest for businesses and for residences and the public picks the winner. Saugeen Shores Chamber of Commerce encourages residents and visitors to check out local restaurants and businesses for Canada Day specials. The town is staging a “Rock the Shores” celebration, asking citizens to decorate 154 rocks with themes of Canada. Rocks may be picked up at the Port Elgin Visitor Information Centre and the Port Elgin harbour until June 28. Residents are asked to decorate their rock with something that means Canada and then display it by the Big Flag in Southampton. There are prizes for people who take selfies of their rocks and post them using #ExploretheShores.

