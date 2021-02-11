





Article content Canada’s largest independent ice cream maker is considering another expansion, this time sprawling into the neighbouring municipality. Chapman’s Ice Cream in Markdale proposes to expand its Phoenix ice cream production plant by 90,000 square feet, which would be built fully within the neighbouring municipality of West Grey. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chapman's betting on ice cream growth with expansion plans Back to video Plans for expansion are a bet on the long-term demand for ice cream, company vice-president Ashley Chapman said Thursday by phone, and are preliminary. No final business decision has been made. But he wants to line up the required approvals in case he’s ready to go ahead with the start of construction in spring 2022, he said. The new building area would expand the plant to about 350,000 sq. ft. “There has been about a 20 per cent lift in ice cream since beginning of the pandemic, a lot of it to do with the stay-at-home orders . . . so they’re eating more desserts at home,” Chapman said.

Article content “I would bet we would see a bit of a softening of ice cream consumption in the next couple of years after vaccinations are done. But I really got the feeling our average consumption as a nation is going to be higher than it was prior to the pandemic.” Chapman said ice cream consumption has been “pretty much static for years” and maybe there’s been a “slight decline.” Since the process of rezoning agricultural land is a “headache,” he wants to start the process so that everything will be in place once the final decision is made to build an addition to expand the current freezer and production capacity and add “up to three additional lines.” He guessed after such an expansion another 100 to 120 workers would be needed. The plant employs about 750. Chapman’s pays $18 to start, employs only full-time labour and increases pay to $18.50 after a successful three-month probation. Seasonal workers are also hired full-time, he said. “We do not believe in part-time employment. We feel we don’t get an actual investment from the employee. And we see what a lot of businesses do out there with part-time employment and it’s just wrong. Because you don’t have to provide benefits.” A Jan. 25 letter from Chapman’s about the proposed expansion was received without comment by Grey County council Thursday along with other correspondence. The letter, addressed to Grey Highlands and West Grey councils, says county staff helped arrange a meeting to establish next steps and was just to introduce what the company is planning to do.

Article content Chapman said the property has an agricultural land designation but that the portion of the property to be occupied by the expansion used to be a gravel pit, some 60 years ago, so not all of the land is good for farming. The expansion would be serviced with municipal water and sewage treatment from Grey Highlands, to which Markdale belongs, though it would sit in West Grey. Randy Scherzer, Grey County’s planning director, said Thursday after the council meeting that the involvement of two municipalities and the county adds complexity but that the proposal can be moved ahead. He said a county official plan amendment will be needed to expand the settlement area boundary into the area of the proposed expansion, and West Grey will need to approve a zoning amendment and a site plan. A future road with a direct link to Highway 10 is something a Chapman’s consultant identified as needed for future expansions, not necessarily the one proposed now. That would reduce truck traffic through Markdale, Scherzer said. Chapman’s added about 90,000 sq.-ft. a few years ago to its Phoenix building, which took the place of the 150-year-old creamery that had been Chapman’s headquarters for 36 years, until it was levelled by fire on Sept. 4, 2009.

