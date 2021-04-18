Charges pending following anti-lockdown protest in Hanover

Article content

Hanover police say charges are pending against event organizers and others after about 40 people took part in an anti-lockdown protest in the town Saturday.

Deputy-chief George Hebblethwaite said officers monitored the group during the event, which began and ended at Hanover Park on 7th Avenue, and are still conducting an investigation.

The protest against the province’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order and other public health guidelines began around 4 p.m.

“The group was peaceful and marched, many with signs, south on 7th Avenue then east on 10th Street to Heritage Square where they stayed for about 15 minutes before returning to Hanover Park and dispersing,” Hebblethwaite said in a Hanover Police Service statement.

Men and women of all ages, along with a handful of young adults and children, took part in the rally, he said.

Participants maintained social distancing, for the most part, he said, but no one was wearing a face mask.

The pending charges would fall under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll posted on Twitter that individuals could face fines of $100,000 or a year in jail.

The department received COVID-related complaints Saturday, including several about the rally.

“Anyone that becomes infected with COVID-19 that is linked to this protest is encouraged to contact HPS investigators so that it can be properly documented as an aggravating factor for the purposes of court proceedings,” Knoll tweeted.