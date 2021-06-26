





Chatsworth family gets to basement just as reported tornado hits home

Chatsworth family gets to basement just as reported tornado hits home

Article content Roxy Zehr and her five children were watching a movie at their home east of Chatsworth late Saturday afternoon when the storm hit. It was windy and rainy, but they hadn’t seen the warnings put out by Environment Canada about the possibility of tornadoes in the area. When their patio furniture started to fly off the deck they immediately ran to the basement. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatsworth family gets to basement just as reported tornado hits home Back to video “We just stayed in the basement, the kids and I and our dog, and it was over in maybe five to 10 minutes,” Zehr said from her home on Concession 3A early Saturday evening. “It was calm again so I looked out and not much was there.” What Zehr saw was complete destruction. The home was draped in trees, parts of the roof peeled back, the front deck was just a shell and the garage on the back of the home was gone. Their van, which had been parked beside the home had been moved about 50 feet and was totalled, lying under toppled trees. Personal belongings, from clothing to tools, and building debris, including siding and steel, were strewn across the field east of the home. The nearby barn and chicken coop were levelled. They lost some of their chickens and ducks. The ones that survived were gathered up and taken to a neighbour’s place.

Article content Photo by Rob Gowan “Our dog and our cat are OK and our fish is fine,” Zehr said, adding that she was grateful the kids, age 2 to 12, were all OK. “We made it to the basement in time. That is the main thing.” And the community almost immediately showed up to help. Neighbours, friends and members of their church – Southend Fellowship Baptist – were busy salvaging what they could on Saturday. “We are so thankful,” Zehr said. “So many people showed up from church, and neighbours and friends. We are so grateful for that.” Photo by Rob Gowan Zehr said at that point early Saturday evening she still didn’t know what they were going to do and where they would be staying. They were still in shock at what had happened. “It is amazing what it could do,” she said of the twister. “It was all here and then it was just gone.” Damage from the reported tornado stretched from just east of the village of Chatsworth from about Concession Road 3A past the hamlet of Massie and over to Walter’s Falls. Another barn was destroyed just south of Massie, while there were trees and hydro lines down along Massie Road. Photo by Rob Gowan Chatsworth Mayor Scott Mackey was surveying the damage near Massie around the supper hour and said the most damage he had heard of at that point was to the Zehr home. He said he hadn’t heard any reports of injuries and said OPP told him they had not yet received any injury reports either. Zehr’s husband Brandon, a hydro lineman, said he was working when the storm hit his home. When he found out he left work and went straight home to find the destruction.

Article content “Earlier when I got the warning I texted Roxy to say there was a tornado warning,” he said. “I never heard back from her and probably 15 minutes later that’s when I got a call that everyone was OK but part of the house was in the field.” Paul McKibbon, who lives with his wife Terri just across the road from the Zehrs, said he was at home watching the Blue Jays game when the tornado warning came on the television. “Unfortunately we were sitting on the south side of the house where there are no windows,” McKibbon said. “It wasn’t two minutes after the warning came on that I looked at Terri and said, ‘there is a train coming. Get to the basement.’ As we were going to the basement it was just so loud. It was like a train was going through.” McKibbon knew it wasn’t very far to the south of them, but it wasn’t long before the roar died down. He tried texting the Zehrs, but didn’t get a response. He couldn’t see their house and decided to drive over, but there were trees down on the driveway. “We ended up running over,” McKibbon said. “It was unbelievable what we saw when we were walking in. When they came up out of that basement they were just in shock.” McKibbon spent the next couple of hours helping out where he could along with the others. He said his home suffered minor damage to things like fascia, eavestrough, shingles and trees knocked over, but it was nothing compared to what their neighbours went through. “A lot of people showed up to help, which is really good,” McKibbon said. “Passersby stopped and offered to help. It was great to see.”

