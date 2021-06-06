





Photo by Maren Derlien/MyRowingPhoto.com

Article content Bayleigh Hooper of Chatsworth is Tokyo-bound. The 22-year-old rower and the rest of her PR3 mixed coxed four crew won the final at World Rowing’s Final Paralympic Qualification Regatta in Gavirate, Italy, on Saturday, which secured their berth in the Tokyo Paralympic Summer Games at the end of August. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatsworth rower qualifies for Paralympic Games in Tokyo Back to video “Honestly it is kind of surreal,” Hooper said Saturday from Italy. “I don’t think it has actually sunk in yet.” Hooper said she was extremely happy about their result and excited about what is ahead. “I feel very fortunate obviously to have this opportunity to go and race here in Italy right now because of COVID and everything,” she said. “The stars aligned and now we get to put our best foot forward in Tokyo.” Hooper and the rest of her crew – Andrew Todd, Victoria Nolan, Kyle Fredrickson and coxswain Laura Court – advanced right to the final after winning their heat on Thursday in a time of 7:09.41.

Article content In the final, Hooper said the crew rowed really well. The top two teams qualified for the Olympics, but the Canadian crew didn’t leave any doubt about securing their spot, leading at the halfway mark and finishing the 2,000-metre race in a time of 7:08.87. The second-place team from Brazil finished at 7:13.89. “They definitely made a push for it within the second thousand, but we were able to stay ahead and solidify the win,” Hooper said. “It was a PB for our boat so we were pretty happy with that.” Hooper said going into the race the team was hoping for the best-case scenario with a win and an Olympic berth. Winning their heat on Thursday that put them straight through to the finals gave them a good idea of who the top teams were. “We didn’t want to go in expecting a win or anything, we just wanted to put our best race forward,” Hooper said. “We stuck to our race plan and got the job done.” Hooper is relatively new to rowing, after making her mark in gymnastics and dance throughout her teenage years. The daughter of Mijka and Bobby Hooper, owners of Dancemakers, won the Level 5 gymnastics all-around provincial championship in 2013, winning best artistry on the floor and best vault. In 2016, she captured a Level 8 provincial beam championship and events finals beam championship as well as best artistry on the floor. Competing for St. Mary’s High School in 2016, she won OFSAA gold on the beam and bronze on the bars. She was named to the Owen Sound Sports Hall of Fame last year.

Article content In 2017 she took up rowing while at Trent University in Peterborough as a way to stay active. “I wanted to have that other community outside of academics, that sporting community I was so used to,” Hooper said. She joined the university’s novice program. In early 2018 she learned that competing as a Paralympian was an option for her and was approached by a representative of Rowing Canada’s NextGen adaptive rowing program. In the summer of 2018 she raced in her first world championships and hasn’t looked back. “I love it,” she said “I have actually put a pause on my university academics and it is full-on rowing right now.” She said dance and gymnastics have both helped her in her rowing pursuits. They have given her a really good sense of body control, space orientation and power. “With gym there is obviously tumbling on the floor and vault which partly gave me the strength in my legs because in rowing your legs are your biggest muscles,” she said. “They are kind of like the motor in a motorboat.” Hooper said dance has helped her with how the boat feels as it runs over the water as well as with the timing of rowing. “I think dance really gave me the ability to feel that well, to know what is going on around me and being able to pick up things quick enough and take corrections and apply them,” said Hooper. “I think dance has helped me a lot.” While she was taking the time to enjoy the win, there is little time to relax. She was slated to return home to the team’s training centre in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, where the crew will quarantine. They will then continue to train until it is time to leave for Tokyo later this summer. “There is a lot of hard work to be done in the meantime, but I am just trying to soak in the moment right now and get started on that journey tomorrow,” she said.

