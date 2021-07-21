Children paint rocks, raise funds to help Saugeen First Nation

As it manages a major COVID-19 outbreak, Saugeen First Nation has received some help from a couple of youngsters who were cottaging in the area.

Cohen George, 8, and his five-year-old sister Ella of Ancaster, Ont., raised $300 selling their painted rocks to help out the local First Nation.

The two young cottagers recently met with Saugeen First Nation Coun. Doran Ritchie, who accepted the donation and thanked them. The children also received gift bags of items from the band’s Environment Office.

In a video posted to the Saugeen First Nation website, Ritchie said he was contacted by the George family and told how the children had been moved by the COVID outbreak at the First Nation.

“The original plan was to raise awareness about COVID and give free painted rocks to their community,” Ritchie said. “Inadvertantly they turned around and they raised $300 for our community and so we wanted to shed some light on that that even the children are reaching out.”

Saugeen First Nation has been dealing with an outbreak since late June that has seen the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community balloon from less than half a dozen to 123 as of Tuesday.

A state of emergency was declared June 30 and a number of measures have been put in place.

Isolation centres and a field hospital were established and the Red Cross was called in to assist, along with other organizations and volunteers. Vaccination and testing clinics were held, including a mobile vaccination, testing and risk assessment team that went door-to-door.

This week the outbreak has been showing signs of easing, but the state of emergency remains in place. In an update provided by the band on Tuesday it said 15 cases remained active. Two people were hospitalized and two deaths had been attributed to COVID-19. A total of 288 band members had been fully vaccinated and 79 had been partially vaccinated.