Christmas Fund Broadcast raises record amount of donations

Denis Langlois
Dec 24, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Retired Bayshore Broadcasting general manager Ross Kentner, left, with Country 93 morning hosts Shawn Turner and Julia Manina during the 81st annual CFOS-Sun Times Christmas Fund Broadcast Dec. 6 in Owen Sound. (Scott Dunn/The Sun Times/Postmedia Network)
This year’s CFOS-Sun Times Christmas Fund Broadcast – held amid the global COVID-19 pandemic – has raised a record tally of donations.

Ian Solecki, Bayshore Broadcasting’s director of operations, said just shy of $45,000 had been raised for the 81st annual event as of Christmas Eve. All money raised will be evenly distributed to 22 local charities and organizations serving children, youth and seniors.

“It’s amazing. It goes to show that people want to give in all of this,” Solecki said, referring to the pandemic.

He said this year’s broadcast benefited from more corporate donations than usual and individual donors also realized that charities are experiencing increased demand for assistance during the pandemic and wanted to help them out.

About $40,000 was pledged by the end of the seven-hour broadcast, which ended at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. Bayshore Broadcasting said that’s the highest amount ever raised by the end of the broadcast in the history of the fundraiser.

The amount raised this year easily surpasses last year’s $32,000 total.

Solecki said while no goal was set for this year’s broadcast due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, organizers traditionally strive to raise roughly $25,000 or exceed the previous year’s total.

This year’s broadcast was held in a non-traditional way due to these unusual times.

Normally, musical acts take to the stage at the Roxy Theatre in front of an audience and their performances are broadcast live on 560 CFOS.

However, this year’s event was run out of the Bayshore Broadcasting studios across the street. There were no live acts or audience due to gathering and other restrictions. Instead, performances that were recorded ahead of time were played between pledge updates read by Bayshore Broadcasting personalities.

Beneficiaries of this year’s broadcast are: the Beaver Valley Outreach food bank in Thornbury; Big Brothers Big Sisters Grey Bruce; the Bruce Grey Child & Family Services Foundation; Brucelea Haven in Walkerton; Crimestoppers Grey/Bruce; Gateway Haven in Wiarton; the Golden Town Outreach food bank in Meaford; G.R.A.C.E.; The Women’s Centre Grey-Bruce; Grey Gables in Markdale; Keystone’s residence program for youth at risk; Lee Manor in Owen Sound; OSHaRE; the Owen Sound Firefighters Toy Drive; the Inter Township Firefighters Toy Drive; Participation Lodge in Holland Centre; Rockwood Terrace in Durham; the Owen Sound Salvation Army food bank; Safe ‘N Sound in Owen Sound; St. John’s Ambulance; Victim Services Grey-Bruce; and Women’s House Serving Bruce & Grey.

Donations are still being accepted. They can be made at any Royal Bank branch in Grey-Bruce.