Christmas Fund Broadcast raises record amount of donations

This year’s CFOS-Sun Times Christmas Fund Broadcast – held amid the global COVID-19 pandemic – has raised a record tally of donations.

Ian Solecki, Bayshore Broadcasting’s director of operations, said just shy of $45,000 had been raised for the 81st annual event as of Christmas Eve. All money raised will be evenly distributed to 22 local charities and organizations serving children, youth and seniors.

“It’s amazing. It goes to show that people want to give in all of this,” Solecki said, referring to the pandemic.

He said this year’s broadcast benefited from more corporate donations than usual and individual donors also realized that charities are experiencing increased demand for assistance during the pandemic and wanted to help them out.

About $40,000 was pledged by the end of the seven-hour broadcast, which ended at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. Bayshore Broadcasting said that’s the highest amount ever raised by the end of the broadcast in the history of the fundraiser.