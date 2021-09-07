City accepting comments until Sept. 17 on airport sale plan
Owen Sound will be receiving comments until Sept. 17 on its plan to sell off the city’s municipal airport.
The commenting deadline is contained in an official public notice, posted Friday by city hall, of council’s intention to consider declaring surplus and disposing of the Owen Sound Billy Bishop Regional Airport on Highway 26.
The notice notes preference will be given to a buyer who will continue operating the facility in rural Meaford as an airport.
City manager Tim Simmonds said all written submissions received by city hall by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 will be aggregated and included in a staff report, which will be presented to council Sept. 27.
“Council will review the information received and I will have a recommendation in that report, but until the information is received, I don’t know what that recommendation will be. But, more than likely, it will be to continue the process and moving to sell the airport lands,” he said Tuesday in an interview.
City council voted 5-2 on July 19 to approve a staff recommendation to begin a six-step process to declare surplus and divest/sell the airport.
They also set a deadline – Dec. 31, 2022 – to either complete the sale or cease operating the airport if a buyer isn’t found by then.
The city’s plan is to dispose of the airport through a direct sale or real estate listing. Council also directed staff to obtain a market valuation of the airport land.
Councillors who supported the motion cited as reasons the annual $235,000 net cost to operate the facility and the fact the airport is not accessible to or used by most Owen Sound residents.
Those who opposed it noted the city has received letters from two Grey Bruce Health Services’ physicians about the airport’s role in ensuring trauma patients can be transferred as quickly as possible to a more suitable hospital when an ORNGE helicopter cannot land at the Owen Sound hospital. Air ambulances can also use the airport for medical evacuations, while organ donation teams use the facility when needed, the doctors wrote.
A report to council from Simmonds said staff’s recommendations came after the $35 landing fee for small aircraft – launched in winter – failed to generate revenue to offset the facility’s annual net operating costs, which have climbed from about $100,000 in 2010.
Council had directed staff, he said, to look at opportunities to reduce or eliminate that cost.
Ideas presented by hangar owners would only reduce it by about $30,000, he said.
Simmonds said capital repair and replacement costs for the airport will exceed $1.5 million within two to five years.
Simmonds said the airport’s location in Meaford, which receives the property tax revenue for the facility, and development criteria for the property, which is within Niagara Escarpment Commission jurisdiction, also creates challenges for manufacturing or commercial development at the airport.