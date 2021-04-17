Article content

It might feel like a case of déjà vu, but Owen Sound is once again reminding residents not to flush wipes down the toilet.

Just as they did last spring after the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in Ontario, city hall has issued another spring warning that “wipes clog pipes.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City again reminding people that 'wipes clog pipes' Back to video

City officials say it will cost Owen Sound between $30,000 and $60,000 this year if people continue to flush wipes down the toilet and staff is forced to continually clean them from pumps, manholes and sewer mains.

Residents are being asked to dispose of disinfecting wipes, baby wipes, towelettes, paper towels and facial tissues in the trash and not the toilet.

“Any wipe that claims to be ‘flushable’ is not and needs to be disposed of in the garbage,” the city said in a statement.

The Canadian Water and Wastewater Association says the harmful impacts of so-called flushable products is costing Canadian municipalities more than $250 million each year.

The products damage equipment, cause clogs and system failures, contaminate sludge and require municipalities to undertake additional maintenance on their systems, the organization says.