City airport costs taxpayers too much: mayor

Article content Aviation enthusiast Gord Price told city council Monday night that its new airport fees will cost the city $100,000, not raise more money. But suggestions he offered won’t bring enough money in to help offset airport losses either, the mayor told him.

Article content Council imposed landing fees at the Owen Sound Billy Bishop Regional Airport We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City airport costs taxpayers too much: mayor Back to video in January at $35 for aircraft less than 5,000 kilograms and $70 for heavier aircraft. City staff estimated they’ll bring in $100,000 gross income annually. The city airport, which is located in Meaford, cost taxpayers $228,000 in 2020 and user fees are one way to ease that burden, city officials have said. City manager Tim Simmonds has said the city would have to charge a landing fee of $90 to ensure the airport operates at 90 per cent cost-neutral to property taxpayers. That doesn’t take into account potential impacts of the landing fee on lost fuel sales and fewer flight movements. The airport will require about $1.3 million in upgrades, mostly to resurface the runway, in the next five years, Simmonds said in January. Price, a pilot who owns a hangar under a city lease at the airport, showed figures which so far indicate the new fee structure actually reduced city revenue by $735 to date because it cut in half the rate for larger, commercial aircraft to $75 from $150. Under the old fee structure $1,985 would have been collected but just $1,250 was collected under the new fee structure, a $735 shortfall, his presentation to council showed. In April, six commercial flights landed for which $75 each was paid, when they used generate $150 each. One private aircraft owner paid $35. Under the old fee structure, $900 would be collected but instead, $485 was — a $415 shortfall.

Article content He offered a number of suggestions which included removing the $35 landing fee, increasing the commercial landing fee to $225, reducing hangar lease rates to stimulate development and reducing the price of low-lead fuel while hiking the price of jet fuel. He said a quality airport restaurant is needed to boost the airport’s profile and revenue. He co-owns The Dam Pub in Thornbury and at one point proposed to open an airport restaurant himself, if the city dropped the $35 landing fee. A fund for an annual runway maintenance program is needed and the city should establish a minimum two stakeholders from the airport with related expertise to sit on the airport advisory committee, Price said. Price suggested the airport name be changed to the Grey Bruce Regional Airport so that other municipalities would advertise it as their own “and contribute to the operating deficit.” He also called for a $159,000, 12-month contract for airport management services with The Loomex Group (that council approved later the same night) to be pulled from the agenda. Previously the airport manager was responsible for cutting grass and plowing snow but in this contract, the city will do it, at a cost Price estimated would add $60,000, a figure staff suggested would be more like $20,000 or less. Councillors took issue with Price’s “tone” after he read a social media post from a pilot which referred to those who imposed the $35 landing fee as “goofs.”

Article content Landing fees are akin to charges for parking, Price was told. It costs $30 to do that at Sauble, and at least that to park in downtown Toronto, he was told. Price doesn’t propose recreational plane owners pay anything more, it was noted. Coun. Scott Greig wondered if the underlying concern about landing fees for small planes was that once imposed here, they might be adopted everywhere. Mayor Ian Boddy stressed it’s the cost of the airport on city taxpayers which needs to be addressed. No money is being generated to bank for long-term needs like runway replacement either. Provincial grants “made it all work” but they’re gone now. Meanwhile, Wiarton airport is 25 kilometres away and both airports compete for fuel sales and both are struggling under deficits. Council has tried lowering gas prices in the past to lure a few more planes, Boddy said. Reducing the landing fees and some of the other things suggested, “they don’t really add enough revenue. They’re all kind of loss leaders to try and attract planes. But we’ll never attract enough planes to get the costs down,” Boddy said. At Greig’s request, council agreed to send Price’s presentation to the Operations committee for review in July, because of questions which arose from it. The new fees prompted Owen Sound Flight Services manager Dave Kalistchuk in January to predict fewer planes would land now, fuel sales would plummet and the airport could close under the financial weight. No other airports in the region charge landing fees for planes weighing less than 2,500 kg, said Kalistchuk, whose business offers flight training and charter and sightseeing flights. In January he presented a 2,863-name petition to council asking the city to not charge the landing fees for small private aircraft or airport-based businesses.

