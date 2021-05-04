Article content

Although it’s still early in the year, city officials are anticipating Owen Sound will end 2021 with a “nominal” $10,000 surplus as a result of pressures and funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate services director Kate Allan said the city has received $310,000 in Safe Restart Funding for 2021 so far, along with funding that will ensure its public transit system will not incur a year-end deficit.

City anticipating $10,000 COVID-related surplus for 2021

The city has also received $95,000 from the province for Grey Bruce Health Services’ use of the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre’s arena as a field hospital. The province is providing $20,000 for each additional month the site remains held for use, Allan said.

“We know the major driver of our year-end position will continue to be lost revenue associated with facility booking and recreation programs,” she told council, while presenting a report on Owen Sound’s 2021 COVID-19 financial forecast.

“Unlike last year, however, it is in our favour that we have a year to look back on in order to base our forecast for future months.”

Allan said the city anticipates a $340,000 deficit in facility booking revenue at its recreational centres. Last year’s deficit for facility bookings was about $460,000.