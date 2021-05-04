City anticipating $10,000 COVID-related surplus for 2021
Although it’s still early in the year, city officials are anticipating Owen Sound will end 2021 with a “nominal” $10,000 surplus as a result of pressures and funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corporate services director Kate Allan said the city has received $310,000 in Safe Restart Funding for 2021 so far, along with funding that will ensure its public transit system will not incur a year-end deficit.
The city has also received $95,000 from the province for Grey Bruce Health Services’ use of the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre’s arena as a field hospital. The province is providing $20,000 for each additional month the site remains held for use, Allan said.
“We know the major driver of our year-end position will continue to be lost revenue associated with facility booking and recreation programs,” she told council, while presenting a report on Owen Sound’s 2021 COVID-19 financial forecast.
“Unlike last year, however, it is in our favour that we have a year to look back on in order to base our forecast for future months.”
Allan said the city anticipates a $340,000 deficit in facility booking revenue at its recreational centres. Last year’s deficit for facility bookings was about $460,000.
The city also expects it will lose about $100,000 in revenue due to reduced capacity at its Harrison Park campground, Allan said.
The Tom Thomson Art Gallery will see reduced revenue associated with lower admission donations, gift shop purchases and temporary event cancellations.
Winter 2021 was “gentle” on the city’s winter control budget, Allan said, so it’s expecting a $100,000 surplus there.
* * *
Session to look at codes of conduct
City council has directed Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy or his designate to participate in a telephone town hall session June 8 that’s part of the province’s consultation process on how to strengthen municipal codes of conduct.
MPP Jill Dunlop, associate minister of children and women’s issues, is seeking input from members of council from each of Ontario’s municipalities, according to a letter the city received from the province.
The session will provide participants with an opportunity to comment on: what changes or mechanisms are needed to better hold council members accountable for municipal code of conduct violations; how to effectively enforce the codes; whether a broader range of penalties for violations of the codes of conduct are needed; and the circumstances in which these potential penalties could be applied, the letter says.
Council directed staff to obtain suggestions from the city’s integrity commissioner, Principle’s Integrity, on ways to strengthen codes of conduct and report back to council May 17 on those suggestions.
* * *
Business licences
Owen Sound has given final approval to the following business licence applications:
- Janet Walker Osteopathy, an osteopath, 490 4th Ave. W.;
- On Point Insulation, an insulation installation service, at 770 2nd Ave. E.; and
- Hawker and Peddler Licence issued to 2369232 Ontario Limited for the sale of fireworks in the parking lot at Heritage Place Shopping Centre.