City applies for funding for water treatment plant improvements
Owen Sound is seeking federal-provincial funding to cover nearly two-thirds of a $2.5-million project aimed at improving its filtered water quality.
Council authorized staff Monday to apply for Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) Green Stream funding for Owen Sound water treatment plant filtration system improvements.
The work is to involve replacing the filter media and under-drain for all four filters and install an air scour system along with associated mechanical and electrical components, according to a staff report from corporate services director Kate Allan.
“The purpose of the project is to improve filtered water quality and greatly improve the efficiency of the backwash process, which will save energy, reduce backwash water consumption and decrease operational costs,” she said.
If the city’s application is successful, the federal government will cover 40 per cent of the cost and the province will pick up 33 per cent.
Owen Sound would have to cover the remaining 27 per cent or $767,000.
Allan said the project is included in Owen Sound’s multi-year capital plan, with the intention of the work being debt-financed.
However, if the grant is successful, the city’s contribution would be paid from reserves.
“This change in funding strategy will increase the financing burden on water rates in the immediate term, however, over what would have been the life of the debt instrument, the city will save in excess of $2.5 million,” after factoring in the grant funding and $410,000 in interest on a loan, she said.
The drop in future debt payments could allow for reduced water rate increases in future years, she added.
* * *
CITY BUYING NEW SWEEPER
Owen Sound is buying a new, quieter street sweeper to replace its current 10-year-old machine.
Council approved a bid from Cubex Inc. – the lowest of four compliant bids received during a request-for-proposals process – to supply and deliver the new street sweeper for nearly $302,000.
The new machine has a wider cleaning path than the current 2011 Pelican sweeper, according to a staff report, and will sweep 300 kilometres of city streets annually.
Its quieter operation will allow the city to sweep in residential areas during all hours.
The winning bid included a trade-in allowance for the 2011 Pelican sweeper of $32,153.
* * *
BUSINESS LICENCES APPROVED
Owen Sound has approved business licence applications for the following:
- Happy Yoga With Jen, a home-based yoga studio, at 151 13th St. W.;
- Holistic Beauty, an aesthetic services business, at 784 16th St. E.;
- Full Body Basics, a hair salon, personal services and beauty products retailer, at 832 2nd Ave. E.;
- Owen Sound iRepair, a computer repair business, at 916 2nd Ave. E.;
- Spiritleaf Owen Sound, an e-cannabis retail store, at 910 2nd Ave. E.;
- Pure Wellness Clinic Ltd., a wellness clinic and retail sales business, at 347 10th St. W.;
- Nicole Gardiner Makeup & Esthetics, a makeup and aesthetics business, at 925 2nd Ave. E.;
- Big Bites Ice Cream, an ice cream truck operating within Owen Sound;
- Aspect Hygiene, a home-based dental hygiene and myofunctional therapy business, at 890 7th Ave. W.;
- Highfive Cowork and Social, a publishing house and coffee shop, at 235 9th St. E.