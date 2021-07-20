Four residential development plans approved Monday by Owen Sound council call for a combined 132 new housing units – a majority of which are to be rentals, with a plan to also include up to two dozen affordable units.

Council gave conditional site plan approval to Barry’s Construction to build a five-storey, 79-unit apartment on vacant land on 28th Street West.

City approves site plans with 132 new housing units

Community services director Pam Coulter said the Allenford company is planning to make up to 24 of the units affordable, subject to funding from the Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp.

All of the units will be rentals, exempting the project from the city’s development charges bylaw. Without the exemption, the fees would be $388,000.

“I’d like to think this development is a result of the action we took on development charges as a council,” Coun. Richard Thomas said.

“I think it’s great to finally see some of these developments coming. I know we have another number of apartment complexes in the hopper so to speak that will be coming and we certainly need the spaces in this market.”

Twelve of the units will be accessible, Coulter said.

Council also conditionally approved two site plan applications for Andpet Realty’s East Court Residences subdivision near 16th Avenue East.

One of the applications calls for the construction of 36 cluster townhouse units in eight buildings at 1457 14th St. E., while the other proposes 11 life-lease townhouse units in three buildings at 1300-1396 15th Ave. E.

The cluster townhomes are to be rentals, so that development would also be exempt from development fees, which would be $224,028 for that type of project.

Council also approved, with conditions, a site plan from Graham Construction’s Sound Lifestyles Ltd., which is proposing to build a three-storey, six-unit life-lease building at 2347 3rd Ave. W., overlooking Georgian Shores Marina.