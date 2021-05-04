





Share this Story: City approves three-part plan to curb speeding in 'problematic' areas

City approves three-part plan to curb speeding in 'problematic' areas jpg, OT

Article content Traffic-calming devices could be rolled out in other Owen Sound neighbourhoods if a pilot project on 6th Avenue West proves successful at curbing speeding, says the city’s director of public works and engineering. “The residents that we’ve been speaking to are really encouraged by what we’re proposing as well as police services – they think it’s a good idea. And hopefully we can implement some of these devices if they work well in other neighbourhoods where cars and motorists are short-cutting as a means to avoid traffic lights and/or stop signs,” Dennis Kefalas told city council. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City approves three-part plan to curb speeding in 'problematic' areas Back to video Council endorsed an operations committee recommendation Monday to approve a staff-recommended three-part plan to address speeding in “problematic” areas of the city. It includes trying out traffic-calming devices – speed humps and flexible bollards that are mounted on the centre line and display the speed limit – on 6th Avenue West from 1st Street West to, and including part of, 4th Street A West.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kefalas said the plan is to install the devices by July. Two speed humps will be created on-site out of asphalt, likely in the 200 and 300 blocks. The pilot will cost about $3,500. He said staff wants to see if and how the devices affect snow-plowing operations before a review of the pilot takes place. If successful, the next street that could receive traffic-calming devices is 15th Street B East, he said, as it’s often used as a shortcut between 9th Avenue and 16th Street East. The three-part plan also calls for city staff to work with the Owen Sound Police Service to identify and come up solutions for streets identified as “problematic” due to speeding as well as dropping the speed limit in school zones from 50 kilometres per hour to 30 km/h starting in 2022. Staff did not recommend lowering the speed limit on all residential streets from 50 to 40 km/h after a review concluded speeding is not a “chronic issue” in Owen Sound. Council directed staff in November 2019 to undertake studies aimed at slowing down traffic in residential areas and school zones, following a rise in complaints about speeding in parts of Owen Sound. Staff looked at dropping the speed limit to 40 km/h on all local roads – busy arterial streets wouldn’t have been included – as well as designating certain areas as school or community safety zones with lower speed limits and implementing traffic-calming measures in certain areas. Kefalas presented staff’s recommendations in a report to the operations committee April 13.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Deputy-mayor Brian O’Leary said he thought the report didn’t adequately examine the idea of reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h city-wide. It also didn’t mention anything about being proactive, he said. Cities like Mississauga, Ajax, London and Orangeville have dropped their speed limits in neighbourhoods to 40 km/h, he said. “I worry about the report saying we don’t have a chronic problem, so I ask the question – do we have to have a chronic problem before we make a decision to move it from 50 to 40? I think that should be considered,” O’Leary said. Kefalas’ report, he said, noted the risk of fatal pedestrian injury increases from 30 per cent at 40 km/h to 70 per cent at 50 km/h. In response to O’Leary’s concerns, Kefalas said the cities O’Leary mentioned implemented the lower speed limits due to concerns about the number of fatal vehicle collisions involving pedestrians. “The thing is, we don’t have an issue with fatalities in terms of motorists and pedestrians,” he said. But the city will continue to monitor the situation, he said, with an eye toward addressing problem areas before moving to a city-wide 40 km/h speed limit.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound