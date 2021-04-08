City asking people to report 'We Buy Houses' signs

Owen Sound is seeking the public’s help to clear the city of unauthorized “We Buy Houses” signs.

The signs – some are white with black lettering, while others are white with red lettering or bright yellow with black lettering – include different out-of-town phone numbers.

But city hall is urging people who spot one to dial a different number instead: the bylaw division.

“Bylaw enforcement is requesting that the public contact the bylaw enforcement division if you witness these signs or other unauthorized signage being placed within city limits. Any information the public is able to provide would be greatly appreciated,” says a news release from city hall.

City officials say the bylaw division has seen an increase in the unauthorized signs popping up in Owen Sound.

The city’s sign bylaw generally prohibits signs to be placed on city property. Signs located in the municipal boulevard or on utility poles as well as signs that do not have a valid permit are not allowed, the news release says.

To apply for a sign permit, individuals must submit a complete application form, including plans/drawings, written authorization of the property owner and payment of a permit fee.

Signs permitted without a permit include real estate signs and political signs at election time.

Information regarding unauthorized signs can be provided to the bylaw department by calling 519-376-4440 ext. 1905 or emailing enforcement@owensound.ca.