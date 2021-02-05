City cops arrest vagrant for making threats with a knife

Article content

A 49-year-old male of no fixed address has been charged with weapon and drug offences after threatening an Owen Sound resident with a knife Thursday evening.

According to an Owen Sound Police news release, a man was brandishing a knife and threatening a resident in an upper-westside neighbourhood heavily populated with children just after 5 p.m.

Police responded and took the man into custody without incident.

The man was charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Feb. 5.

While investigating the incident, police identified a woman with an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

The 39-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested and was scheduled to make a court appearance Feb. 5.