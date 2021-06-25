City cops release video and seek tips in update of Pride crosswalk vandalism investigation

Owen Sound Police Chief Craig Ambrose said the police service released the video with the hopes that friends or acquaintances of the individuals will recognize them.

The video shows two individuals approaching the crosswalk, both carrying objects. The individuals slow briefly and look skyward at the cusp of crossing the street. Both then seem to turn and look at the camera before darting across the Pride crosswalk, holding the objects low over the rainbow-painted surface. A trail of what appears to be lines of paint is left behind as the individuals run quickly off-screen.

Owen Sound Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people who appear to be vandalizing the newly-painted Pride crosswalk in downtown Owen Sound early Sunday morning.

“The video makes it difficult, they’re wearing full masks, and not just a COVID-type of mask, but a mask over their whole face,” Ambrose said. “But certainly those who know the parties may recognize them or may be able to provide information.”

Police are asking the public to contact them at 519-376-1234, Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.cstips.ca if they are able to identify the two individuals in the video.

Ambrose did not want to disclose the origin of the security video citing privacy concerns.

He said that because it’s difficult to identify the individuals in the video, even if any information is provided by the public they would need to corroborate it and gather sufficient evidence to lay a criminal charge.

He said it’s premature to talk about what those criminal charges may be at this time.

“We would have to look at what evidence there is and then make a determination on what the charges would be,” Ambrose said. “Whatever we charge, we have to be able to prove.”

The Pride crosswalk, just east of the 8th Street Bridge in Owen Sound, was vandalized June 20 with two lines of black paint.

City workers used a pressure washer and solvents to try and clean up the mess.

The City of Owen Sound officially unveiled the Pride crosswalk on June 16 after raising the Pride flag at city hall.

The flag and crosswalk include the traditional LGBTQ+ Pride flag’s six bands plus five colours representing transgender and marginalized communities.

The flag, designed in 2018 by an American graphic designer, includes the red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple bands of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer Pride flag. A chevron on the left side includes the white, light pink and light blue colours of the transgender Pride flag, along with brown and black to represent black, indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) communities as well as individuals living with or who have died of AIDS.

The video can be viewed at the Owen Sound Police Facebook page, facebook.com/owensoundpolice.