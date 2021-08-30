This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content City council rejected several recommendations Monday that would have restricted the kinds and length of queries the public can pose during its public question period.

Article content Council quashed staff recommendations to allow only questions related to items on that meeting’s agenda, reduce from five to two minutes the time limit for people to present a statement and question and prohibit people from asking the same question more than once in a calendar year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City council rejects proposed changes to public question period Back to video It also didn’t support limiting questions submitted in writing to 100 words, choosing instead to set the maximum length at 300 words. The votes came after council received letters from residents who said the recommended changes to public question period would erode democracy by limiting public input. “A lot of the recommendations from staff had come out of a couple of educational sessions we had, but council chose to reject and change many of the recommendations to try to keep it as easy as possible for people to participate,” Mayor Ian Boddy said in an interview after the council meeting. He said council was “all on the same page” in response to the recommendations, with each being defeated unanimously. One of the goals of the proposed changes, he said, was to better differentiate public question period from the deputation portion of council meetings, which includes scheduled presentations to council with a 10-minute time limit. City staff presented 17 recommended changes to Owen Sound’s procedural bylaw. The most contentious related to public question period, which allows members of the public to “ask any question on any matter and that the question can be preceded by a brief statement.”

Article content Coun. Richard Thomas said the recommendation to permit only questions related to agenda items would have been the most limiting amendment. “People often have questions . . . that may never end up on our agendas. And I think we still need to make ourselves available to people to come to this chamber and ask the questions that are on their mind,” he said during the meeting. Coun. Marion Koepke, who moved the motion to reject the recommendation to reduce the time limit to pose a question, said she doesn’t feel two minutes is enough for someone to present relevant background information and ask their question to council. Coun. John Tamming said he would like to see the city avoid anything that limits debate and would rather the city’s procedural bylaw encourage more people to ask questions of council. He said the bylaw should say council “welcomes any and all debates of any civic issue” and invite people to “appear any time as a delegation – you will be welcomed with open arms; we are all ears.” Coun. Carol Merton said she would like the city to provide the public with guidelines and assistance on how to present questions to council. “Should we consider this as an opportunity to have the public who have a desire to ask a question be able to view appropriate questions or even a training tool on our website that helps to make this process more meaningful and more beneficial?” she said. Owen Sound’s procedural bylaw, which governs council meeting proceedings, was last reviewed and updated in September 2020.

Article content A report to council from clerk Briana Bloomfield said since that time, staff has noted areas where the bylaw could be improved. Some of the recommended changes stemmed from the “lessons learned” during educational sessions council and staff attended in 2020 with municipal experts David Siegel and Nigel Bellchamber, she said. Regarding public question period, Bloomfield said the city has found the statement that precedes a person’s question has become more of the focus over the past year. Staff’s recommendations for public question period were aimed at putting the focus back on the question, ensuring the query relates to city business and emphasizing the need for efficient and effective governance, she said. The only change to public question period that council supported was to allow the chair to curtail multiple questions on the same topic or questions that have been answered before. Owen Sound resident Tamara Sargent was one of the people who voiced concerns with the recommended changes to public question period. She said in a letter to council that adopting them would be “very harmful to the practice of democracy in Owen Sound.” Shortening the time for each question to two minutes, she said, would not give the person enough time to communicate complex ideas or questions. Allowing the chair to curtail questions and not letting someone ask the same question more than once within a year would create “more opportunities for local politicians to evade accountability,” she added. Owen Sound resident Liz Zetlin also wrote to council, saying the recommended changes to public question period would erode the democratic process by limiting public input.

