City council requests draft budget with levy hike under 2.5%

Owen Sound council has directed staff to present a first-draft financial blueprint for 2022 with an operating budget increase under 2.5 per cent.

It has also asked staff to include in the budget a dedicated one per cent levy increase for capital spending, which would increase tax-supported capital spending to $3.05 million, and allocate all of next year’s gas tax funding to asphalt resurfacing and other roads-related upgrades.

Those budget development guidelines were recommended by staff after a review of call-to-budget survey results from all nine council members, corporate services director Kate Allan told council Monday.

Those budget development guidelines were recommended by staff after a review of call-to-budget survey results from all nine council members, corporate services director Kate Allan told council Monday.

“The survey responses have been presented to staff as part of the budget preparation meetings and the purpose of this report is to confirm the direction of council on several key thresholds and guiding principles,” she said in a report.

Council was presented with the survey July 19.

Questions included whether council thinks an increase in line with the most recently published annual Consumer Price Index of 2.5 per cent, which excluded gasoline, is a reasonable threshold for the net operating budget and whether there are any specific capital projects that councillors feel should be considered for the city’s multi-year capital plan.

Allan said the results of the survey revealed roads and roads-related capital improvements continue to be a top priority for council.

She said staff is planning to meet this month to review the city’s multi-year capital plans, which will be presented to council in November.

A staff-prepared draft operating budget for 2022 will be presented to council in early December, she said, with a plan for final budget approval in January 2022.