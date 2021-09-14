City council requests draft budget with levy hike under 2.5%
Article content
Owen Sound council has directed staff to present a first-draft financial blueprint for 2022 with an operating budget increase under 2.5 per cent.
Advertisement
Article content
It has also asked staff to include in the budget a dedicated one per cent levy increase for capital spending, which would increase tax-supported capital spending to $3.05 million, and allocate all of next year’s gas tax funding to asphalt resurfacing and other roads-related upgrades.
City council requests draft budget with levy hike under 2.5% Back to video
Those budget development guidelines were recommended by staff after a review of call-to-budget survey results from all nine council members, corporate services director Kate Allan told council Monday.
“The survey responses have been presented to staff as part of the budget preparation meetings and the purpose of this report is to confirm the direction of council on several key thresholds and guiding principles,” she said in a report.
Council was presented with the survey July 19.
Questions included whether council thinks an increase in line with the most recently published annual Consumer Price Index of 2.5 per cent, which excluded gasoline, is a reasonable threshold for the net operating budget and whether there are any specific capital projects that councillors feel should be considered for the city’s multi-year capital plan.
Allan said the results of the survey revealed roads and roads-related capital improvements continue to be a top priority for council.
She said staff is planning to meet this month to review the city’s multi-year capital plans, which will be presented to council in November.
A staff-prepared draft operating budget for 2022 will be presented to council in early December, she said, with a plan for final budget approval in January 2022.
Advertisement
Article content
* * *
CITY, OUTSIDE WORKERS REACH TENTATIVE DEAL
Owen Sound and the union representing its 53 full-time and seasonal outside workers have reached a tentative deal for a new three-year contract.
Council voted Monday to direct staff to bring forward a bylaw to ratify the memorandum of settlement between the city and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1189-01 and authorize the mayor and clerk to sign the collective agreement, which has a term of April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024.
The tentative agreement includes 1.5 per cent wage increases on April 1 of 2021, 2022 and 2023, along with increases to certain benefits, meal allowances and shift premiums, according to a staff report to council from human resources manager Melissa Clancy.
The union started negotiations with financial proposals equivalent to a 6.5 per cent salary increase, the report says.
CUPE Local 1189-01 represents 38 full-time employees and 15 seasonal workers in community services and public works and engineering departments. Some positions covered by the union include equipment operators, water and waste water operators, seasonal parks and open space attendants and arborists.
The union served the city with a notice to bargain Feb. 8. The current agreement had a term of April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2021. Collective bargaining took place June 24 and 25 and Aug. 12.
* * *
CITY TO SEEK FIREFIGHTING COST RECOVERY
Council has approved a bylaw to help the city recover costs associated with firefighting activities when homeowners submit an insurance claim.
Advertisement
Article content
The bylaw authorizes city officials to sign a two-year agreement with Fire Marquee, which specializes in recovering eligible fire suppression costs directly from a homeowners’ insurance policy.
Fire Chief Doug Barfoot said in recent years, there have been situations where insurance companies have paid the property owner rather than remitting the cost recovery to the municipality.
In one instance, a municipality took a policyholder to court after they refused to remit the payment.
The courts found the insurance company was obligated to pay the fees, but that the payment could be made to the policyholder who could decide if they wanted to remit it to the municipality.
“The courts stated that the municipality was required to have a bylaw ordering the policyholder to pay the fees collected from their insurance company for fire department charges,” Barfoot said.
Based on Owen Sound’s 2020 fire incidents, the city anticipates the cost-recovery revenue from insurance companies could be $29,000 to $34,000 annually.
Fire Marquee applies a 30 per cent fee to payments successfully collected by them, Barfoot said.