City holding virtual public meetings in August for transit service review

Owen Sound will hold a pair of virtual public engagement sessions next week as part of a transit service review.

City officials say the purpose of the meetings, set for Aug. 4 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., is to gather public feedback and preferences on proposed transit service options.

Links to register for the meetings can be found by clicking on the Transit Study tile on the owensound.ca homepage.

“All feedback and comments received will be used to help the city determine various models of providing transit to the citizens of Owen Sound,” says a public notice from the city.

Next week’s sessions come after first-round engagement meetings, held in mid-June to gather public and stakeholder input on the existing transit system.

A recommendation report is expected to be presented to city council in October. Once council makes transit service decisions, a request for proposals will be considered to find a provider for the new service.

Owen Sound’s current conventional transit system has four fixed routes that operate on half-hour cycles. A fifth Midtown route was added on a trial basis in March.

The city also has a door-to-door transportation service for residents with mobility limitations. Both systems operate Mondays to Saturdays.

The transit service review is being led by Dennis Fletcher & Associates, with support from LURA Consulting and TraffMobility Inc.

The optimization review is intended to assess the city’s existing transit service delivery model and identify areas of improvement to optimize the system.

The study will look at everything from routes and fares to schedule adherence and potential on-demand ride options.

The consultants will also be looking at similar transit systems as well as bus stop locations and distances and populations serviced, identify local issues and data collection and analysis to quantify and qualify system operating characteristics, according to the city.