City hoping to reopen Good Cheer Rink next week

The city has received some criticism on its social media pages for the decision to close the outdoor rink.

A change.org petition has also been launched that urges the city to reopen the facility “soon.”

Owen Sound opened the outdoor rink at Harrison Park Dec. 18. Coulter said that was the first time this season that temperatures and weather conditions allowed that to happen.

The rink was closed Dec. 24 due to warm temperatures and rain, but the city was able to reopen it on Christmas Day.

The province’s lockdown measures, which came into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Boxing Day and are set to end Jan. 23 in southern Ontario, say outdoor recreational amenities, such as ice rinks, are permitted to be open.

However, they can only be open if anyone who enters or uses the facility maintains a physical distance of at least two metres from other people, excluding members of the same household, and if sports or games where people might come within two metres of each other are not played.

Coulter said the challenge for the city is ensuring people abide by those rules.

She said the city has developed plans, in consultation with public health, that allow other outdoor recreational amenities, like trails and toboggan hills, to remain open during the lockdown. Officials hope to do the same with the Harrison Park ice rink.

“Our goal is to get the rink open if we can do it safely. Council really appreciates the importance of outdoor recreation, especially now for people,” she said.