City hoping to reopen Good Cheer Rink next week

Denis Langlois
Dec 29, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
A steel fence surrounds the outdoor Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink, which the city has closed to the public until further notice due to the provincial lockdown. DENIS LANGLOIS
A steel fence surrounds the outdoor Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink, which the city has closed to the public until further notice due to the provincial lockdown. DENIS LANGLOIS

Owen Sound is hoping to reopen the outdoor Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink next week, which it opted to close Dec. 26 in response to the provincewide shutdown aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Community services director Pam Coulter said staff will be developing a plan, in consultation with Grey Bruce Health Unit officials, to allow the rink to reopen while ensuring that those using the facility can maintain at least two metres of distance from people not from their household, as required by provincial lockdown regulations.

“Our goal would be next week to develop the plan, get it to public health and then implement it,” Coulter said Tuesday in an interview.

“What we’ve thought about is a few different options. One is a reservation system and then one would be a system with people there monitoring how many people are on (the rink) and that people are abiding by the rules. But we have to figure out which one is the best option and the safest option.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The city has received some criticism on its social media pages for the decision to close the outdoor rink.

A change.org petition has also been launched that urges the city to reopen the facility “soon.”

Owen Sound opened the outdoor rink at Harrison Park Dec. 18. Coulter said that was the first time this season that temperatures and weather conditions allowed that to happen.

The rink was closed Dec. 24 due to warm temperatures and rain, but the city was able to reopen it on Christmas Day.

The province’s lockdown measures, which came into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Boxing Day and are set to end Jan. 23 in southern Ontario, say outdoor recreational amenities, such as ice rinks, are permitted to be open.

However, they can only be open if anyone who enters or uses the facility maintains a physical distance of at least two metres from other people, excluding members of the same household, and if sports or games where people might come within two metres of each other are not played.

Coulter said the challenge for the city is ensuring people abide by those rules.

She said the city has developed plans, in consultation with public health, that allow other outdoor recreational amenities, like trails and toboggan hills, to remain open during the lockdown. Officials hope to do the same with the Harrison Park ice rink.

“Our goal is to get the rink open if we can do it safely. Council really appreciates the importance of outdoor recreation, especially now for people,” she said.