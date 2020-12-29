City hoping to reopen Good Cheer Rink next week

Article content
Owen Sound is hoping to reopen the outdoor Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink next week, which it opted to close Dec. 26 in response to the provincewide shutdown aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Community services director Pam Coulter said staff will be developing a plan, in consultation with Grey Bruce Health Unit officials, to allow the rink to reopen while ensuring that those using the facility can maintain at least two metres of distance from people not from their household, as required by provincial lockdown regulations.
“Our goal would be next week to develop the plan, get it to public health and then implement it,” Coulter said Tuesday in an interview.
“What we’ve thought about is a few different options. One is a reservation system and then one would be a system with people there monitoring how many people are on (the rink) and that people are abiding by the rules. But we have to figure out which one is the best option and the safest option.”