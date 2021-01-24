City launching SNOWen Sound Frolics 'experience'

Article content

Owen Sound is launching a new four-week, “physically-distanced experience” aimed at supporting physical and mental health, while ensuring people remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNOWen Sound Frolics is set to run from Feb. 1 to 28 and will include 10 outdoor landmarks in the city.

“While we need to stay home, stay safe and save lives, exercising in fresh air is important to our physical and mental well-being,” Mayor Ian Boddy said in a statement.

“SNOWen Sound Frolics is a fun way for residents to safely experience many of the wonderful things that Owen Sound has to offer. I encourage residents to follow the provincial guidelines, wear your mask, watch your distance and participate safely.”

The city says SNOWen Sound Frolics was organized in consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Participants are asked to keep an eye on Owen Sound Tourism Events and Attractions social media for weekly clues to pinpoint locations in the city. Once found, snap photos at and with the outdoor SNOWen Sound Frolics signs and share them on social media with the hashtag #SNOWenSound.