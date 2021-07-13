City police investigating several assaults in Owen Sound Sunday

Owen Sound police are looking for witnesses as they investigate several reported assaults in the city Sunday evening.

Police went to the hospital in Owen Sound shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a woman with serious but non-threatening injuries was taken there by paramedics. She told police the injuries were suffered as the result of an assault while she was walking along the east harbour wall.

Police said they obtained information from the woman that led to the arrest of a 44-year-old male of no fixed address who they said was a casual acquaintance of the female victim.

The male was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation orders.

The victim remains in hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, police went to an eastside residence after several males were involved in a physical altercation in the laneway of the residence.

Three males were said to be brandishing knives, police were told.

The males fled the scene upon being told police were contacted. However, police were able to identify two of the three males after speaking with witnesses.

Shortly after 8 p.m. a 28-year-old man of no fixed address, was located by police and arrested. The man has since been released from police custody with a court date next month after being charged with possessing a dangerous weapon.

Two other males wanted by police in the altercation have yet to be located. Police said the two males face numerous charges.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said to contact Const. Curry or the Criminal Investigation Branch at the Owen Sound Police Service with information that may assist with the investigations by calling 519-376-1234.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppersgb.ca.