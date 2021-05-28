City police probing rash of thefts involving plants, other garden items

Article content

Owen Sound police are seeking surveillance footage and information from the public following a rash of thefts overnight Tuesday in which garden and outdoor decor items were targetted.

The culprits stole a range of items, from mulch, potted plants and gardening tools to a large bloodstone-coloured vase with plant, terracotta-coloured bird bath and stone and iron bird ornament. A three-tiered fountain – about three to four feet in diametre – as well as a five-foot-high wooden sign with the word Welcome on one side and Merry Christmas on the other were also taken, according to a news release from the Owen Sound Police Service.

The thefts occurred in the Mill Dam and lower west-side areas of the city.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video pertaining to the thefts to call the investigating officer, Const. Peter Schultz, at 519-376-1234 ext. 155 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.