An arrest warrant is being sought by the Owen Sound Police for a 35-year-old man accused of assault with a weapon stemming from an altercation Sunday that sent a victim to the hospital.

According to a police news release, an assault between the two parties first occurred on Aug. 20, which ended when bystanders intervened and the pair parted ways.

City police seek assailant following "vicious" attack at east harbour wall

Two days later, the man police call the assailant located the victim a second time along the east harbour wall in Owen Sound and continued to assault the victim, viciously attacking him and striking the victim repeatedly with the victim’s own skateboard, the release said.

The victim sustained major injuries and was transported to Grey Bruce Health Services for medical attention. The incident was reported to the Owen Sound Police at a later time and the accused in the matter has been identified, the release said.

The 35-year-old Owen Sound man is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with probation.

Police are seeking information regarding the incident. Witnesses are asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A secure web-tip can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.