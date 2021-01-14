City police stepping up enforcement against COVID rule-breakers

Article content continued

Being out without a valid reason could bring a $750 fine, he said. Fines vary depending on the offence. Corporations face potentially much steeper fines for violations of the orders.

The stay-at-home order requires people to stay home with exceptions involving essential purposes, such as for food, work, a doctor’s appointment or exercise. The order itself may be found online here.

People already experienced the first province-wide shutdown last spring and so they should have a good idea of what’s expected of them, he said. Given the worsening situation, if you’re not sure if it’s necessary to go out, stay home, he said.

“Obviously there are those situations that people don’t understand and so there’s still officer discretion but the enforcement is increasing,” he said. Officers have laid a couple of charges laid since the Dec. 26, when the provincial 28-day shutdown commenced.

Ontario sent out an emergency alert to cellphones, televisions and radios Thursday to remind people of the emergency declaration which requires people to stay home. Ontario announced 3,326 more cases and 62 more COVID deaths Thursday.

Provincial case counts have been over 3,000 per day this week, which will add strain on the province’s hospital system in the weeks ahead.

Ambrose said police will mostly focus on regular day-to-day policing duties but when they see something concerning or the public makes a complaint, their attention will turn to possible COVID-19 rule-breakers.