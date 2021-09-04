City police warn against election sign mischief

Article content

Two reports Saturday morning of election signs being moved or taken prompted city police to remind people that doing so can lead to criminal charges.

“The Owen Sound Police Service continues to receive reports of election signs within the city being damaged, tampered with or stolen,” Sgt. Tom Sullivan said in a news release Saturday.

“Police want to remind residents that it is a criminal offence to tamper with election signage. Persons could face charges of theft, mischief to property and trespass by night. A criminal record will negatively affect a person’s ability to obtain employment and may also prohibit that person from travelling internationally.”