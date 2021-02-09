City rejects OSLT's request to waive fees to rent Kelso amphitheatre

Denis Langlois
Feb 09, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  3 minute read
City council and staff participate in a council meeting, held virtually Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While saying she’s “disappointed” council has denied Owen Sound Little Theatre’s request to waive the rental fees for 10 outdoor performances at Kelso Beach’s amphitheatre this summer, OSLT’s board president says the group is still planning to ensure the shows will go on.

Cathie Locke said the events are a way for the organization to still stage performances – provided public health restrictions are lifted enough by then – and bring in some much-needed revenue during the pandemic, which forced it to close The Roxy Theatre to the public in mid-March.

“We’re pretty hard hit financially without having revenue for over a year, so we were just looking at ways to make sure we can keep costs down,” she said of the request for the city to forgive the rental fees.

“And the city doesn’t support us a great deal, so we thought this could be one time we could ask for a little support.”

Council approved in a 5-3 vote Monday a staff recommendation to turn down OSLT’s request to forgive the rental fees, which are about $158 per show.

A staff report from facilities booking co-ordinator Andy O’Leary said the proposal doesn’t meet the criteria set out in a city policy that allows staff to waive rental fees if an organization contributes all of the net proceeds from a fundraising event held at a city facility to an Owen Sound service or program.

He said approving OSLT’s request could “set a dangerous precedent” for other events that take place at city parks or facilities.

Community services director Pam Coulter told council that “while Owen Sound Little Theatre should really be commended for this creative idea, which is kind of an invention of necessity in this world,” staff cannot recommend the fee waiver at this time.

Council did, however, support a recommendation to direct staff to work with OSLT to assist the event in other ways, such as by promoting the shows on the city’s social media and online events calendar and having parks and public works staff help to prepare the space at Kelso Beach Park for the shows.

Coun. Scott Greig was among the councillors who voted against the recommendation to deny the fee waiver request.

He said forgiving the fees is a chance for the city to “provide a small benefit” to OSLT, which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and whose events at The Roxy Theatre have long provided a positive economic spinoff to downtown businesses.

“The Little Theatre is trying just to find an alternative revenue source in extremely challenging times. There’s no guarantee even by this summer that things will be terrifically positive and we can get together in large numbers. In an instance like this, we can’t even guarantee weather one day out, so they could be impacted by poor weather in terms of their turnout or they could be impacted by COVID restrictions,” he said.

OSLT member Mike Tettenborn told council during a delegation in October that the organization has been thinking “outside of the box” about ways to continue staging productions during the pandemic.

He presented the idea of holding plays outdoors at Kelso Beach, provided pandemic-related restrictions allow adequate gathering sizes by then. He asked council to waive the rental fees for the amphitheatre.

Locke said OSLT’s plan is to perform Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing on some of the July dates.

O’Leary’s report said OSLT has booked the park for nine dates in July. It’s planning to begin setup at 4 p.m. on all but one of those dates, with the performances set to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Two shows – at 2 and 6 p.m. – are planned for July 18.

“The events are designed to raise funds to recover lost revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Productions of Owen Sound Little Theatre have historically been held within the Roxy Theatre, however, the ability to hold outdoor shows may increase the capacity and feasibility of the productions while considering provincial regulations,” the report said.

He said the rental fees for Kelso Beach Park, which include a lower rate for non-profits like OSLT, reflect the costs of annual maintenance and providing the built space, such as the parking lot and amphitheatre, as well as services like hydro, water, washrooms, grass cutting, maintenance and waste pickup.

It notes that six large-scale public events take place annually at Kelso Beach, including Summerfolk, Keystone’s Family Fun Festival and Canadian Mental Health Association Grey-Bruce’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser. The city receives about $3,000 in rental fees annually from those six events.