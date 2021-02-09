City rejects OSLT's request to waive fees to rent Kelso amphitheatre

Article content

While saying she’s “disappointed” council has denied Owen Sound Little Theatre’s request to waive the rental fees for 10 outdoor performances at Kelso Beach’s amphitheatre this summer, OSLT’s board president says the group is still planning to ensure the shows will go on.

Cathie Locke said the events are a way for the organization to still stage performances – provided public health restrictions are lifted enough by then – and bring in some much-needed revenue during the pandemic, which forced it to close The Roxy Theatre to the public in mid-March.

“We’re pretty hard hit financially without having revenue for over a year, so we were just looking at ways to make sure we can keep costs down,” she said of the request for the city to forgive the rental fees.

“And the city doesn’t support us a great deal, so we thought this could be one time we could ask for a little support.”

Council approved in a 5-3 vote Monday a staff recommendation to turn down OSLT’s request to forgive the rental fees, which are about $158 per show.