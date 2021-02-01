City seeking comments on community garden plan for Stobbe Park

Article content
Owen Sound has launched an online survey to gather public feedback on a group’s proposal to create a community garden – with plots for growing produce – at Stobbe Park.
The survey, along with a six-minute video presentation on the proposal, will be available until Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. by clicking the green Stobbe Park Community Garden Input tile at owensound.ca.
“We’d like to use the survey to inform any modifications to the draft site plan that are available and give neighbourhood residents and other residents of Owen Sound a chance to give us input on the location and benefits they see in a community garden or maybe they don’t see benefits in a community garden and we want to hear from them,” Adam Parsons, manager of parks and open space, said Monday.
Owen Sound’s 2011 community gardens policy lists Stobbe Park – a small corner greenspace with a few trees on 5th Avenue A West, a block south of Hillcrest Elementary School – as one of eight city-owned properties available for community gardens.