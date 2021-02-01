City seeking comments on community garden plan for Stobbe Park

Denis Langlois
Feb 01, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  2 minute read
Stobbe Park at 654 5th Ave. A W. in Owen Sound is the proposed site of a community garden project. SUPPLIED
Stobbe Park at 654 5th Ave. A W. in Owen Sound is the proposed site of a community garden project. SUPPLIED

Owen Sound has launched an online survey to gather public feedback on a group’s proposal to create a community garden – with plots for growing produce – at Stobbe Park.

The survey, along with a six-minute video presentation on the proposal, will be available until Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. by clicking the green Stobbe Park Community Garden Input tile at owensound.ca.

“We’d like to use the survey to inform any modifications to the draft site plan that are available and give neighbourhood residents and other residents of Owen Sound a chance to give us input on the location and benefits they see in a community garden or maybe they don’t see benefits in a community garden and we want to hear from them,” Adam Parsons, manager of parks and open space, said Monday.

Owen Sound’s 2011 community gardens policy lists Stobbe Park – a small corner greenspace with a few trees on 5th Avenue A West, a block south of Hillcrest Elementary School – as one of eight city-owned properties available for community gardens.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The city received a request on Jan. 6, 2020, from Jake Bates to create a community garden at the park, triggering a council-approved process that’s required to transition an existing “passive park” into a community garden.

The proposal by Bates and the Stobbe Park Community Garden Collective is to create a community garden that takes up about 28 per cent of the open space at the park, the city says.

A proposed site plan calls for the garden to be located in the northwest section of the park and include garden boxes and an enclosed, 10-by-10-foot area for compost. A tool shed could be added later.

To allow for public input during current provincial COVID-19 restrictions, the city created a video presentation on the proposal, which it posted on its website along with staff reports on the plan and the community gardens policy.

The city also sent letters to residents within 150 metres of the park with an outline of the proposal and the request for public input.

Parsons said city staff plan to present a report to the community services committee March 17 with information on the feedback received through the survey and recommended next steps.

The community garden policy says council will endeavour to set aside funds in its budget to support establishing community gardens. The funding is to be used for things like preparing the community garden in the first year by removing the grass and turning the soil in the garden location.

Community garden projects on city-owned land must sign a licence agreement with the city.

Since the policy was adopted, three community gardens have been established on city land – at St. Georges Park, the Charlie Kelly Parkette and along the city’s harbourfront – while a fourth has been created on private land at the Owen Sound First Christian Reformed Church.