Article content Owen Sound is set to launch a committee to create a new expansion plan for the Tom Thomson Art Gallery. City council directed staff Monday to present a bylaw to establish the facility expansion ad hoc committee after gallery director and chief curator Aidan Ware made a presentation on the long list of “critical challenges” facing the current facility on 1st Avenue West. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City set to take another look at expanding Tom Thomson Art Gallery Back to video The committee’s job will be to develop the expansion plan for the facility at its present location and include the adjacent property – known as Rice House – which the city purchased in 1989 with the intent the gallery would use it for a future expansion. “We will be looking to you and this committee for a very hard-nosed, practical approach to this cultural icon and if we move it in a new direction, terrific,” Coun. John Tamming, chair of the Tom Thomson Art Gallery advisory committee, told Ware after her presentation. The committee’s mandate will be met once the expansion plan is finished, which is expected to happen by the end of this council’s term in fall 2022, according to a terms of reference for the committee.

Article content City manager Tim Simmonds said the committee will look at things like potential capital costs and a business plan for an expanded facility. “With that information in hand, I think then the committee would come back and if council continues to move forward with an expansion after viewing that information then they would form a different type of committee on the actual expansion plan itself,” he said. The committee is to include four council members, a public member from the art gallery’s advisory committee and a member of the general public. Monday’s presentation came after council approved a motion by Tamming in January that directed Ware to present a report to the gallery’s advisory committee on a proposal to establish a facility expansion ad hoc committee. Her presentation was a summary of that report, which was presented to the advisory committee Jan. 27. The committee then recommended council create the expansion committee, which it supported doing on Monday. During her presentation, Ware told council the gallery last underwent a significant renovation 33 years ago and since that time, the collection has grown exponentially. The gallery is now reaching a “critical point” for art storage and collection/exhibition space, she said, as shown by several attempts over the years to develop plans to expand the facility. “The facility as it currently exists faces critical challenges in these key areas: collection storage; collection exhibition space; flexible programming space; appropriate workspaces for staff; physical accessibility; an HVAC system that’s nearing its end of life; and an underwhelming street presence that does not belie the extraordinary art and talent we annually showcase and house,” she said.

Article content Only a “small selection” of the gallery’s 2,600-piece collection is currently stored on professional-grade rolling racks. There’s not enough room for storage, so some pieces are stored in closets, passageways and areas regularly exposed to light. Some works have been exposed to moisture due to age-related building issues. The gallery building itself has aged heating, ventilation and cooling systems that cannot create “stable environmental conditions on a reliable basis” for the collection, she said. The gallery could have the opportunity to receive “highly significant donations of art,” she said, but that’s in jeopardy due to the gallery’s inability to properly store the pieces. The current facility also has a shortage of room for offices and workspaces. Some employees are working in areas previously used for storage and current work areas do not have adequate light or ventilation. Ware said the city has assisted the gallery by building a wall in the lower-level former studio to create a new art storage room and installing cubicles in the other half of the studio for staff office space. But the fact is, the gallery has simply run out of room for additional storage and staff work areas, she said. There’s also limited exhibition space to showcase the gallery’s collection and a lack of proper kitchen facilities and flexible space, which limits the ability to hold fundraisers, film screenings, receptions, artist talks and community collaborations, Ware said.

Article content There are also many issues with the building’s condition, she said, including those related to accessibility. It’s been years since the city last discussed the idea of expanding the gallery. The gallery’s former board pursued a plan from 2014 to 2017 to expand the facility, citing similar concerns to those presented Monday. But that investigation also involved a process to incorporate the gallery as a standalone charitable corporation, which officials at the time said needed to happen to allow it to tap into more funding opportunities to create and support an expanded gallery. Council supported the incorporation plan in principle, prompting the board to investigate expansion options, including demolishing the gallery and Rice House to build a larger gallery on-site and transforming the city-owned former courthouse into an expanded gallery. The latter option was abandoned after a due diligence process revealed significant issues with the old courthouse. The board stopped pursuing the incorporation/expansion plan in 2017 after it was revealed the gallery was facing a significant year-end deficit. A council-approved plan to return the gallery to solid financial footing included returning the gallery to a full city department and replacing the board with an advisory committee.

