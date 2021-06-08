Article content

Owen Sound’s first rainbow crosswalk will include four additional colours to represent members of the transgender community as well as Black, Indigenous and people of colour.

Dennis Kefalas, director of public works and engineering, said stripes of baby blue and pink – the colours of the transgender pride flag – along with black and brown – to honour the BIPOC community – will be included in the new crosswalk, along with the LGBTQ+ Pride flag’s red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple bands.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City's new rainbow crosswalk to include transgender pride colours Back to video

Adding the four colours will make the crosswalk design even more inclusive, he said.

“We are aiming to have the crosswalk painted by the 17th – for the (Pride) flag-raising ceremony at city hall,” he said.

City council approved Monday an operations committee recommendation to install the rainbow crosswalk on 8th Street East by the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market.

“We’re looking forward to getting it done,” Mayor Ian Boddy said Tuesday. “I strongly supported the motion at the committee.”