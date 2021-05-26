





Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit is again warning of opioid overdoses in Grey-Bruce, after at least nine non-fatal overdoses were confirmed in the past week. The health unit sent an opioid alert to its system partners on Sunday after six overdoses were identified in the previous three days. Since the alert at least three more overdoses have occurred in Grey-Bruce. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cluster of overdoses results in opioid alert for Grey-Bruce Back to video Ian Reich, public health manager of sexual health and harm reduction, said Wednesday that overdoses have been reported consistently throughout the first half of 2021, but every few months there are tight clusters of many in a short period of time like has happened in recent days. An alert is triggered any time there is more than five overdoses in a five-day period or more than three in a 24-hour period. “One of the biggest things is to get the word out, make sure people are aware and where to get help,” said Reich. “We really wanted to drive home all the resources that are available . . . but we also wanted the public to know that we aren’t ignoring it. We are heavily embedded in this and working pretty hard.”

Article content Reich said the overdoses are spread throughout the region affecting the largest and smallest communities alike. While none of the most recent overdoses have been fatal, there have been reports of at least 10 fatal overdoses so far in 2021. They are still pending coroner confirmation, but two of those suspected fatal overdoses occurred in the past two weeks. “This is just possible, but it could definitely be that they were the first to receive this batch of new substances and as it got more embedded in the street supply more folks began using it, hence more people using led to more overdoses,” Reich said. With 23 preliminary fatalities in 2020 and at least 10 anecdotal fatalities in 2021, the opioid epidemic is not showing signs of improving, Reich said. In 2019, there were 16 overdose deaths, which was a new high for the region at the time, but it was easily surpassed last year. “We are slightly down at this point compared to last year, however we are higher than we were at this point in time last year,” said Reich. He added that it is difficult each time there is a death from an overdose. “This is 23 families that lost someone. It is not just a number. It is gut-wrenching every time they come through.” Fentanyl and carfentanil are assumed to be involved in the overdoses. While descriptions of the suspected substances involved are not available, previous reports have identified substances of differing colours, including grey, blue, yellow, pink and purple. All street drugs should be deemed highly toxic and fatal.

Article content Reich said that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Grey Bruce Harm Reduction Team has ensured all essential services remain operating, including the needles exchange program, naloxone distribution and stocking of 18 contracted sites with harm reduction supplies. Focused outreach has also been enhanced in high-risk areas throughout Grey-Bruce, offering greater harm reduction services, heightened naloxone dispensing and referrals to mental health and addiction services to people near where they live. The outreach services have also expanded to include housing system partners and many local food banks. “When we look at the opioid epidemic in North America there is not a single place that has been able to effectively manage it,” Reich said. “That tells a bigger story that perhaps it isn’t these harm reduction strategies that are going to solve the opioid epidemic. These are just sort of band-aids that are going to prevent fatalities from happening.” Reich said there needs to be a significant shift in the mental health system, criminal justice system and everything else to address the issue. Locally they continue to see their response evolve. They are mandated by the health ministry to deliver many of the services they do, including the needle exchange, naloxone dispensing and bringing groups together to try to manage the issue, but there are new measures they plan to slowly shift into. They are planning to look more closely at safe supply options and potentially a safe consumption site.

Article content “It is all very preliminary, but it is work we are going to be moving forward,” said Reich. Those who use drugs are being urged to do so as safely as possible by following the harm reduction strategies that are in place. They include not using alone, avoid using at the same time when with someone else, and calling the Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-688-6677 if using alone is a must. The line is a vital service that users can call and the operator will stay on the line while the drug is used. Should the user become unresponsive, 911 will be called to ensure help arrives. Users should also avoid mixing different drugs, go slow by using smaller amounts and do test doses to check the strength of the drug, know their tolerance, get overdose training and carry a naloxone kit. In an instant where someone does overdose, 911 should be called or the person should be taken to the emergency department of the nearest hospital. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when 911 is called for an overdose. Anyone who knows of toxic drugs should call 211 to report it. The operator will fill out a form, which will go to the health unit to alert the community. A form can also be filled out directly on the health unit’s website on the Report a Drug or Overdose page. The health unit also provides naloxone and safe drug use equipment at its offices Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and through its participating sites. Details are available by calling 211. Additional addiction services include: ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600; Withdrawal Management/RAAM Clinic (Rapid Access Addiction Medicine Clinic) 519-376-5666; G&B House 519-376-9495; Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre 519-371-0007; CMHA Grey Bruce Mental Health and Addiction Services 519-371-3642; Mental Health Crisis Line Grey Bruce 1-877-470-5200; Overdose Prevention Line 1-888-853-8542; https//www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/Your-Health/Harm-Reduction; and 211.

