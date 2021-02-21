





Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Article content When emergency COVID-19 funding dries up, officials with the Safe ‘n Sound Grey Bruce drop-in centre in Owen Sound want to ensure they continue to be able to deliver the services that have become so important to those in need. That is why continued community support and fundraisers like the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk are so important to the organization that provides assistance to those who are homeless and living in poverty. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Coldest Night of the Year raises funds, awareness for Safe 'n Sound Back to video “The pandemic funding is going to run out and the board and Safe ‘n Sound will have to decide at that point what they want to be able to provide,” Safe n Sound board chair Leon Frisch said Saturday. “But how do you go back when those people who are most vulnerable have a certain level of expectation of us. They know when they come here they can get that service, so we can’t really cut back.” Frisch said it used to be that a large fundraiser like the Coldest Night of the Year would be a significant portion of their budget, but it makes up a much smaller percentage with all the temporary emergency assistance being provided by the various levels of government.

Article content But that is expected to change at some point, and Frisch said they want to be ready so that they can continue to provide the services they now do, such as harm reduction, crisis counselling, intervention and referrals. They also want to be able to expand to other needs that have been identified, like nursing support as well as regular maintenance and upkeep. “The support from this fundraiser will make it so we are not constantly scratching around,” Frisch said. “It provides us with a little reserve for tomorrow.” The Coldest Night of the Year is held nationally, with all organizations participating involved in helping those living in poverty and in homeless situations. This year’s walk, which usually starts and ends at a specific location, was held virtually because of the pandemic. Teams collected donations and everyone was encouraged to plan their own safe walk route and gather in their COVID-safe bubble or on their own for the event. Saturday was dubbed virtual CNOY day, but rather than hold a walk on one single day, everyone had the option of walking when time permitted. And this year, organizers saw a major increase in participation for Safe n Sound’s third annual walk, with $25,500 of a $30,000 goal already raised by early Saturday. About 25 teams consisting of about 120 walkers participated, well up from last year when about 70 walkers participated and about $16,000 was raised. About $35,000 was raised in 2019, the first year the walk was held in Owen Sound.

Article content Frisch said he is very happy with the way the event has gone this year, with people still able to donate to walkers until the end of March. “This year the momentum has come back,” said Frisch. “We have done really well.” Frisch attributed the success this year to a combination of increased awareness, a community that wants to help, support and cooperation from other agencies and hard work by everyone at Safe ‘n Sound. “The board and the executive director make all the difference in the world and for the last year that has been a terrific combination at Safe n Sound and we are seeing the results of that,” he said. “You are seeing the results of all the agencies in Owen Sound contributing to Safe ‘n Sound’s well-being and contributing their resources.” Frisch said the need for help has definitely increased over the past year, not only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the opioid epidemic. He said there are more people in need of help and the sense of isolation many are feeling has become more intense. “There is a segment of the population between the ages of 18 and 30 that are ever increasingly experiencing homelessness and there is also an increase in the population between 40 and 60 who are increasingly homeless,” he said. “How do you get out of that cycle when you are 40 years old. It is very difficult without a lot of intense support.” The pandemic has also meant Safe ‘n Sound has had to adjust its services to those they help. In the past they could have upwards of 50 people gather at the centre, but now people are forced to drop in for 30 minutes at a time.

Article content “That has certainly changed,” said Frisch. “The demand is much more intense.” Safe n’ Sound runs its drop-in centre on 8th Street East, where it provides access to showers, laundry facilities, telephone and Internet, and referrals to supports in the community. Daily lunches have also been held at the centre, but that is currently on hold due to the pandemic. The centre runs a needle exchange and harm reduction clinic, which has been very successful so far, thanks to the “personal initiative” of Executive Director Toni McGregor Callaghan. “That program is taking thousands of needles off the streets, and getting people to bring them in here,” said Frisch. “The safety that she is providing to those people who have addiction problems that we are giving our needles to is unbelievable.” Safe n Sound also hands out clothing and toiletries to those who need it, and has transitional apartments above the clinic where it is able to house eight people. It runs an after-hours emergency housing line in conjunction with Y Housing. That service housed 328 people last year, Frisch said. Frisch said they are also working with the City of Owen Sound for the first time to keep a warming centre available during the coldest times of the year. “Those are the kinds of things that make a community whole when you are helping the marginalized people and treating them like people,” he said. “It is one thing to hand out stuff to everybody that is living in poverty, but there is another thing to treat them like a human being and that is what Safe n Sound is all about.” Anyone wanting to support Safe n Sound through the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser can do so at cnoy.org

