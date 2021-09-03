This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“About 2:30 yesterday a car up in our East Ridge Business Park struck the main gas line going into town,” Peabody said by phone. He understands the driver wasn’t injured. It remains unclear how the collision occurred.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Collision with gas main prompts evacuation in Walkerton Thursday Back to video

Gas crews and fire crews responded and worked on the leak for maybe an hour and a half, then decided to start evacuating a large area, he said.

“When they started the evacuation, about 10 minutes later they tweeted that it was under control. So the evacuation started but it looked like they were struggling to get it capped and then they capped it.”

The collision happened at the top of Walkerton’s east hill at the entrance to the business park, across from the police station. The Walkerton Water Centre and the 519 Table and Pour restaurant are nearby.

“But the evacuation extended down the hill into the residential neighbourhood and then it got called off before it went too far,” the mayor said.

OPP Communications tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that police were evacuating the area of Bruce Road 4, Bruce Road 19, Durham Street East and George Street due to a gas leak after a car hit a gas line. People were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

At 4:29 p.m. the OPP tweeted crews attended to the gas leak quickly and roads had begun to reopen.