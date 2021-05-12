





Article content A newly installed pedestrian crossing in a “high-profile” area of the city’s downtown – just a stone’s throw away from the Sydenham River – is an ideal location for Owen Sound’s first rainbow crosswalk, says Mayor Ian Boddy. “This is something we’ve been talking about casually or informally for quite a while, but had never been able to identify the perfect spot. And with this, I think it is absolutely perfect,” he said Tuesday, as the operations committee discussed a staff recommendation to create the six-coloured Pride crosswalk next to the 8th Street bridge. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Committee backs Owen Sound's rainbow crosswalk plan Back to video “Being the upgrade of the Downtown River Precinct, we’re trying to bring the downtown into the future and into something that is more attractive for that next generation and I think this is important. “It’s also good that it’s right next to the river. And when you think about the river – a river is a lot like life or like society. When you look at it, it always looks the same but yet it’s changing every minute and when you think of the attitudes in our community from the first time the (Pride) flag went up . . . to now, our society is changing as well. I think it’s symbolic to put the rainbow crosswalk next to the river.”

Article content Boddy was referring to a 2005 Pride flag-raising ceremony at city hall that was met by a small group of protesters and resulted in city councillors receiving “vitriolic” phone calls afterward. Following Boddy’s comments, the operations committee voted unanimously to recommend that city council direct staff to install a rainbow crosswalk at the new pedestrian crossing, which is near the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market and city hall. Dennis Kefalas, director of public works and engineering, said the rainbow crosswalk will signify Owen Sound’s support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. “It’s really a show of support that a community is inclusive and respects the diversity of others,” he said. The new crossing, which will have flashing lights that can be activated by pedestrians, was installed as part of the Downtown River Precinct project, which aims to make the downtown more pedestrian-friendly and better tied to the Sydenham River. It also included realigning 1st Avenue East and creating a new market square for events. Kefalas said it will cost about $7,000 to paint the rainbow crosswalk and that expense will be covered by the city’s already approved $90,000 line-painting budget for 2021. It costs about $1,750 to paint a typical crosswalk, which would still be required in that location. Kefalas said the crosswalk will be created with high-quality paint by a local contractor – The Miller Group – and will be included in the city’s annual program that ensures crosswalks and other pavement markings are repainted when needed.

Article content “We’ll continue to monitor it. It is a high-profile area and we will be maintaining everything within the Downtown River Precinct at a little better level than say other parts of the city just because of the high use and the high profile and the number of people we expect to be visiting our great venue downtown,” he said. The city intends for the unveiling of the crosswalk to coincide with Grey Bruce Pride’s annual raising of the Pride flag at city hall, which takes place during Pride Month in June. Kefalas said the crosswalk’s signals will become active once the rainbow crosswalk is painted. The crosswalk is in a “very prominent and visible location,” he said, and will create a safer crossing area for people who want to walk between the Farmer’s Market/downtown and Municipal Parking Lots 8 and 9, which are south of 8th Street East. The crossing is also expected to be well-used during the Festival of Northern Lights and when summer events take place downtown. “We find a lot of people will jaywalk at that location and we knew when we did the Downtown River Precinct and changed the alignment of 1st Avenue East that this would be a very appropriate location to put a crosswalk to ensure the safety of pedestrians,” Kefalas said.

