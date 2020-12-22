Committee suggests moving to design phase of chapel reno plan

Denis Langlois
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
The 115-year-old red brick chapel at Greenwood Cemetery, seen here on Dec. 23, 2020, is on Owen Sound's list of properties of cultural heritage value or interest. DENIS LANGLOIS
The 115-year-old red brick chapel at Greenwood Cemetery, seen here on Dec. 23, 2020, is on Owen Sound's list of properties of cultural heritage value or interest. DENIS LANGLOIS

A city committee is recommending council authorize moving to the next planning stage of a proposal to renovate the historic, 115-year-old chapel at Owen Sound’s Greenwood Cemetery and include a 387-niche columbarium inside.

The community services committee supported proceeding to the design and engineering stage of the project in 2021 after receiving a staff-prepared business case showing the city could generate nearly $650,000 in net revenue from the columbarium once all of the niches are purchased and after factoring in renovation and other costs.

Coun. Marion Koepke, the committee’s chair, said the favourable business case was a main factor in the committee’s decision.

“It was a big part of it. Just showing that it does have a use and it’s still a valuable historic building, so I’m quite pleased with everything that was recommended,” she said Tuesday.

The city’s draft 2021 capital budget, which council is set to approve in January, includes $30,000 for the engineering and design work, which is to involve assessing the structural integrity of the chapel and completing detailed design drawings for the renovations.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The actual renovations, which the city estimates will cost about $250,000, is penciled in the budget for 2022.

The red-brick chapel, listed on the city’s heritage registry, was built in 1905 so funeral services could be held inside during inclement weather. The building, which has several gothic-style architectural features, was constructed with a trap door in the floor that allowed for caskets to be lowered into the cellar. The lower level once contained storage racks to hold coffins until the spring when the remains could be interred. The first funeral was held in the chapel in 1906 and the city stopped using it for services in 1930.

The building was later used for office space until the early 1990s. It was gutted years ago and the building has been used for storage for many years.

There have been many discussions in recent years at the council table about what to do with the chapel. Just over a decade ago, then-councillor Peter Lemon championed a proposal to restore and convert the building into a heritage interpretive centre, with a display related to the city’s Black history.

But that project never really got off the ground.

In 2011, council requested and received a design study for the chapel that laid out the potential for installing an indoor columbarium.

Then, last year, while working to update the city’s Greenwood Cemetery master plan, the city asked the public for their thoughts on the chapel renovation and columbarium plan. About 85 per cent of respondents supported the proposal.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The updated master plan, approved by council in January, recommends the city develop a business case for the restoration and indoor columbarium plan.

Adam Parsons, the city’s manager of parks and open spaces, presented the business case in a report to the committee earlier this month. The report notes demand for cremation options is on the rise in Ontario. About 61 per cent of internment rights sales from 2012 to 2018 were for cremation lots/niches.

There are four outdoor columbaria at Greenwood Cemetery with a combined 350 niches for cremated remains. About 94 niches are available.

Two additional columbaria, with a combined 224 niches, are planned for that area and will be built as need dictates, Parsons said.

Parsons said the proposed design for a columbarium in the chapel includes 280 12-by-12-inch niches, which can fit two urns, along with 72 12-by-18-inch niches, 31 12-by-24-inch niches and four “family” niches that can fit eight urns.

Based on those numbers and a proposed pricing structure for the niches that uses the Ontario market average as a baseline, Parsons said the city could generate about $963,373 in revenue from internment rights sales for the proposed columbarium.

The city could make another $96,000 or more from opening and closing fees for each niche, the business case says.

Constructing and installing the indoor glass-front columbarium with lighting would cost about $132,810.

After factoring in that price, along with the $250,000 cost to renovate the chapel and the $30,000 in fees for engineering and design, Parsons said the net revenue from the columbarium would be about $646,686.

“Assuming 18 unit sales per year, the annual revenue would be approximately $60,000,” his report says.

Parsons said adding the indoor columbarium would “add to and help diversify the options Greenwood Cemetery can offer to the public.” He noted the Bereavement Authority of Ontario recommends cemeteries provide options for consumers.

Greenwood Cemetery’s historic red-brick chapel is the focus of “a long, uninterrupted view from what was the original entrance” to the cemetery off 2nd Avenue East, according to city hall. DENIS LANGLOIS