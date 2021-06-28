





Article content The local community has rallied around a Chatsworth family whose homestead was devastated by a tornado that roared through the area south of Owen Sound late Saturday afternoon. By Monday afternoon, more than $66,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign set up for Roxie and Brandon Zehr and their five children, while a community drop-off has been organized to gather items the family needs. A community clean-up has also been set for Saturday morning at the farm. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Community comes to aid of Chatsworth family impacted by tornado Back to video The Zehr farm on Concession 3A, two concessions east of the village of Chatsworth, was hit by a tornado just before 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Roxie Zehr and her five children rushed to the basement when their patio furniture began flying off their deck where the rode out the tornado, which lasted only minutes. When she came up out of the basement she discovered the devastation. The home was still standing, but was heavily damaged. It was covered in trees, the roof peeled back, the deck torn apart and the mudroom and garage ripped off and scattered in pieces in a field behind the home. The family van had been moved from beside the house about 30 metres to the east. The nearby barn and chicken coop were both completely flattened and scattered around the property, along with many of the family’s personal belongings, including clothing, tools and kids’ toys. They lost some of their chickens and ducks in the twister, but their dog, cat and fish all made it. None of the family members were injured.

Article content Environment Canada confirmed at least one tornado touched down in the area on Saturday. The Northern Tornadoes Project, which flew a drone over the area on Sunday, said its preliminary findings showed a 13.5-kilometre track with a maximum width of 400 metres. It was rated an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with wind speeds of between 138 and 177 km/h. David Sills, executive director of the project said Monday afternoon the rating could increase to EF2 as the team continued to go over its hi-res drone imagery collected on Sunday. They were also investigating reports of a tornado near Lucknow later in the evening on Saturday. The organization, a partnership of Western University and ImpactWX, works to better detect tornado occurrences in Canada to help improve severe and extreme weather understanding and prediction, to help mitigate against injuries and property damage and investigate future implications due to climate change. On Saturday, the damage appeared to be begin east of the Village of Chatsworth in the area of Concession 3A and followed a west to east line in the vicinity of Massie Road to Walter’s Falls, where heavy damage was also reported. Along the tornado’s path there were toppled trees, snapped hydro poles and downed lines and damage to some homes and barns. Along with the damage to the Zehr farm, there was also a barn flattened just south of Massie. Trees were down across Massie Road making it impassable, while works crews were also clearing debris from the roadway south of the hamlets of Massie and Strathaven. There were no reports of any injuries from the storm, which also led to localized flooding in Owen Sound and Thornbury from the intense rain.

Article content Almost immediately the community came to the aid of the Zehr family. Friends, neighbours and members of the Southend Fellowship Baptist Church were at the farm late Saturday afternoon and early that evening to help salvage some of the family’s belongings. Tim Chambers, associate pastor at the church, set up the GoFundMe on Sunday and donations began flowing in. “An older section of the house is still standing but it’s doubtful that what is left will be repairable due to structural and water damage,” Chambers wrote in the GoFundMe. “Their insurance coverage will not cover the cost of rebuilding so this is our opportunity as a community to show what we can do when we work together.” All money donated will go directly to the Zehrs for immediate and longterm rebuilding needs, Chambers wrote. The GoFundMe is called “Tornado Rebuild for Brandon & Roxie Zehr.” A community donation drop-off has also been organized for the Chatsworth Legion on Monday and Tuesday night between 6 and 8 p.m. Organizer Jennifer Green said on Monday that the drop-off was set up as a way to support the Zehr family in what is a very unfortunate situation. Green said a close family friend provided a list of items the family needs. It includes children’s size 6, 4, 3 and 2, toddler size 11-13 and 8, women’s size 8 and men’s size 11 shoes. The family wears Crocs all summer and currently have no shoes as all they could find were mismatched. Other items identified include bath and beach towels, swimwear, groceries (gift cards), pillows, toilet paper and cleaning supplies, bike helmets, a booster seat and car seat and a Nintendo Switch. A clean-up of the farm is slated to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and anyone who wants to help, especially anyone with a chainsaw, is invited to help clean up debris, trees and salvage their crops.

