This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Community support shines at Owen Sound Terry Fox Run

Community support shines at Owen Sound Terry Fox Run Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Article content While the pandemic kept the community from gathering for the annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday, the Owen Sound community was certainly still behind the event this year.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For the second straight year the annual run was held in a “one day, your way,” format, where participants were encouraged to complete the event at a place and time of their choice, rather than at the regular Harrison Park venue. But that didn’t keep the community from easily surpassing the local organizers’ goal of raising $10,000 for cancer research. By last week, more than $12,400 had been raised and twin sisters Kate and Adrienne Robinson were hopeful they would reach $15,000 by the time the final results are tallied, likely by the end of the coming week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Community support shines at Owen Sound Terry Fox Run Back to video “I think we were really counting on the community to step up again, like they always have,” Adrienne Robinson said Tuesday from Harrison Park, where small bubbles of runners and walkers had come to complete the event on their own time on Sunday. “it is a sense of community and I think that is what we like about Owen Sound being a small run, but still big enough that you feel the love and support they have not only for Terry Fox but for everybody who is going through a battle with cancer or struggling as a family.” “Owen Sound has always been really good as a community,” Kate added. “It has been a good 15 years since we started being involved when we were in high school and some of the people who were involved then are still coming out to this day, and it is amazing to still see them.” The twins, now 31, first became involved in the run when their mother Paula organized it for a number of years. A couple of years ago they took over organizing it themselves, but then the pandemic hit and both runs they have led have been held virtually.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On Sunday, virtual runs were to take place in communities throughout Canada, including several in Grey-Bruce, including Wiarton, Meaford, Saugeen Shores, Durham, Kincardine, Lion’s Head and Tobermory. The runs are in honour of Terry Fox, who in 1980 set out from the East Coast on his cross-Canada run he called his Marathon of Hope. After 143 days and 5,373 kilometres he was forced to end his run near Thunder Bay when his cancer returned in his lungs. In early 1981, he realized his dream of raising a dollar for every one of Canada’s more than 24 million citizens. Fox died on June 28, 1981, and the Terry Fox Runs started that year. The runs have since raised more than $850 million for cancer research and this year there were more than 650 virtual runs planned across Canada. The event has long been special to the twins. Adrienne Robinson was nine years old when she was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) in the distal femur, the same cancer that cost Terry Fox his leg. At first her mother Paula thought it was growing pains, but they eventually learned it was cancer. Adrienne Robinson credits the advancements in research and treatments for allowing her to keep her leg and her life. “It affects everybody and I know that firsthand,” she said. “I was sick, but my whole family went through it.” Adrienne said cancer isn’t going anywhere so it is really important that the event is held even during the pandemic and that people support it.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I think it is great to fundraise no matter what scale it is at,” she said. “People still want to give even if they are not able to give money and give their time to do a shirt or do a post or something. The awareness is huge.” Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times One of the long-time participants taking part on Sunday was 66-year-old Tom Brian of Owen Sound, who was taking part in the event for the 14th time despite battling a sore ankle. He also managed to raise more than $750 from friends and local businesses. “I really like Terry Fox so I joined in 2008,” Brian said as he walked Sunday. “He was amazing.” Brian said he missed having the large gathering of runners and walkers, but he still wouldn’t miss taking part. Adrienne said the weather was perfect for the event on Sunday with the air still and the sun shining, which made them even more hopeful the event will return next year with the traditional barbecue and auction. “Next year we are aiming for it,” she said. “People come rain or shine. They come here to support the cause and to support Terry.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound