





Share this Story: Company addresses concerns about land-based salmon farm proposal

Company addresses concerns about land-based salmon farm proposal

Article content The province has approved an aquaculture licence for Georgian Bay Innovation Group’s proposed 500,000-square-foot land-based recirculating salmon farm near Colpoy’s Bay, but more senior government and local approvals are required before the project can go ahead. Jolanta Kowalski, a Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry spokesperson, said while the facility proposed for 83 Berford Lake Rd. is still in the planning stages, the MNRF received the information required to issue the licence to culture fish in April. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Company addresses concerns about land-based salmon farm proposal Back to video Stephen McNeill, the company’s vice-president of communications, said Thursday the licence was vital to the project’s success. “The key to this project was receiving the approval from MNRF. Without that approval, the project would not have moved forward,” he said. Provincial officials say Georgian Bay Innovation Group also requires permits to take water and for the discharge of processed wastewater from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for the project and could require Nutrient Management Act approvals from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content McNeill said the company must also receive a construction permit from South Bruce Peninsula and perhaps more government approvals once studies are finalized, such as authorization from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to place discharge and intake pipes. He said once the location for the facility is approved and design criteria for environmental is met, it will take about four years to get into full production. Georgian Bay Innovation Group sent a six-page update on the project to South Bruce Peninsula this week. It answers a series of concerns expressed in the community about the potential impacts of the recycled aquaculture system (RAS), while reassuring the public that the facility will not negatively impact the environment or local water sources. “Georgian Bay Innovation Group has decades of experience. The RAS technology has existed for several decades and, while there are continual evolutionary improvements as is the case with any innovations, the technological foundation is sound and we possess the expertise and experience to ensure safe and proper construction and operation,” says the document, provided by McNeill. The company says it is committed to addressing public concerns about the facility and will be holding a public information session this fall and launch a website and newsletter to answer additional questions. The document says the facility will be a boon to South Bruce Peninsula’s economy, producing 200 or more year-round jobs and spur the growth of local service businesses.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The company’s update comes as a citizen’s action group of local residents continues to raise concerns about the project. They have created a website, smellsfishy.org, that says its members are concerned about the environmental impact of the facility. The group says it’s in the process of putting up and delivering lawn signs to increase awareness about the project. “These aquaculture operations utilize large volumes of water and generate toxic waste bi-products that have long caused concerns about their disposal. The environmental impact of a large-scale commercial operation on an ecologically sensitive area is of utmost concern,” the group says. The proposal has also ignited concerns about noise, pollution, smell and increased traffic volumes. Georgian Bay Innovation Group’s plan to build the inland fish farm, proposed for a roughly 200-acre property north of Wiarton, came to the public’s attention earlier this month after neighbours spotted workers conducting soil testing on the property. The MNRF, Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, in response to questions from The Sun Times, said they are each aware of the proposal. The environment ministry has discussed with the company the legislative and approval requirements for the project, but, as of Thursday, applications for approvals or permits had not been received, spokesperson Gary Wheeler said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A permit to take water under the Ontario Water Resources Act is required for land-based fish farms that take more than 50,000 litres of water per day, while environmental compliance approval is required for aquaculture facilities that discharge processed wastewater. Christa Roettele, an OMAFRA spokesperson, said the facility may have requirements under the Nutrient Management Act depending on the final size and production level. No approvals or licences have been authorized at this time. “OMAFRA is aware of the project and is supportive of the economic development potential the business could bring to the area,” she said. McNeill said the facility will be made up of multiple low-roof buildings. More than half of the facility will be for water treatment, he said. Used water will go through a cleaning and purification process, with over 99 per cent going back into the fish tanks. Discharged water will meet provincial water quality requirements and will be released at a location and through a process determined by studies now underway. The facility will draw and return about 50,000 litres of water daily from Colpoy’s Bay, but that amount is a maximum and will fluctuate, McNeill said. The company’s update says the intake of water will be replaced by the discharge of treated clean water, so there will be no major impact on the bay’s water quality or level. “In fact, the amount of draw by the GBIG facility will be less than what a ski resort is taking out of the lake for its snow-making – water that is not replaced by the resort,” the document says.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The company’s update says the pipeline from the facility to the bay will be six inches across and will be buried six feet below ground and follow the road allowance. The facility has fail-safes, it says, to eliminate or mitigate any potential system failures. The company expects three trucks a day will use Berford Lake Road and Highway 6 to get to the facility. No noise or odours will be emitted from the facility because it will be fully enclosed, the document says. A wooded section and wetland on the property will not be touched. McNeill said the 200 jobs will be a combination of skilled and unskilled positions. They will include information technology, document control, marine biology veterinarian, sales and transportation jobs. “Increasing the economic health of the town will potentially lead to improved services, higher property values, full-time employment for residents and young workers who would rather live in their hometown versus commuting or moving away for better work opportunities, and encourage additional economic development – all of which will raise the standard of living for the residents of South Bruce Peninsula,” the company says.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound